Trade In The Fruit Bowl: There's A Cuter Way To Display Produce With A Clever DIY
Having a fruit bowl in your kitchen is a great way to eat healthier, plus it can add a fun pop of color to your space. Traditional fruit bowls, however, can be a bit ... boring. One great alternative to a tabletop bowl is a hanging fruit basket, and while you could purchase a tiered storage solution and use it as a fruit bowl, making one is a lot more fun. There are plenty of ways to easily create a chic fruit bowl yourself, and this clever DIY by @art_life_98 on TikTok will help you create the perfect hanging basket for your fruit. To make the beautiful and functional DIY basket, all you need is a handful of sticks and some rope.
One thing to keep in mind when organizing the fruit storage in your kitchen is that the container you choose can either keep your fruit fresh for longer, or cause it to over ripen and eventually form mold. The key trait that all great fruit bowls (and baskets) have in common is air, as fruit needs airflow to allow gases to escape and prevent sweating. This hanging basket does a great job of providing just that — which means this DIY doesn't just look better than a big bowl of fruit, but it will keep your fruit fresh longer, too.
How to create a hanging fruit basket using sticks
For this project, choose long, straight sticks that are about the width of a finger. Start with two sticks (they should be as long as you want the mouth of your bowl to be wide) and tie two ropes or cords to the ends. The ropes should go from one stick to the other to form a rectangle. Once they are tied, flip one stick over so the rope twists and forms an X. Next, pinch the center of your X and lift it up, drawing the two sticks closer to one another to create a pyramid shape. Alternating sides, use the rope as a guide to stack the sticks all the way up to the top like Lincoln logs, continuing the pyramid silhouette. Each set of stacked sticks should be a bit shorter than the ones before it.
Once the sticks are stacked, you should have a hollow pyramid structure. Slide some short sticks across the open top to form a base. You should use enough that they fill out the rope and make it taut, as this is what will hold your new basket in place. When all the sticks have been set in place, flip your new basket upright. Next, create a hanger by tying some rope or twine to each corner and then bringing the pieces together to create a loop at the top. Your new fruit basket is now ready to fill with fresh fruit.
Important considerations for your new fruit basket
The type of wood you choose matters when storing fruit. You can't just walk into your backyard and start picking up any old sticks you see. Some wood is straight up poisonous — like oleander, yew, and sassafras — and these can transfer their toxins to your food. Other types of wood can make your food taste a bit ... well, woody. If you don't have cherrywood sticks, or wood from maple or acacia, lying around your backyard, you can purchase a bundle of hardwood sticks online. Just search for "natural" sticks to avoid ending up with something that looks more like a dowel, and be sure the wood is safe and nontoxic.
Not all of your fruit is ideal for placing in your new hanging basket, especially if you're trying to preserve your fruits and veggies while it's hot outside. Contrary to popular belief, apples, for example, actually do better in the fridge, as do watermelon, cut pineapple and citrus, and delicate fruits like grapes and berries. Instead, put underripe fruit in your basket to finish ripening — pears, peaches, nectarines, apricots, and avocados are all great picks. Where you keep your fruit also matters — your new hanging basket should be placed in a cool and well-ventilated area in your kitchen, away from direct sunlight (like a window) and your stove. You can hang it from the underside of a cabinet, from the ceiling, or place it on the counter using a stand with a hook.