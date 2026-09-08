Trade In The Fruit Bowl: There's A Cuter Way To Display Produce With A Clever DIY

For this project, choose long, straight sticks that are about the width of a finger. Start with two sticks (they should be as long as you want the mouth of your bowl to be wide) and tie two ropes or cords to the ends. The ropes should go from one stick to the other to form a rectangle. Once they are tied, flip one stick over so the rope twists and forms an X. Next, pinch the center of your X and lift it up, drawing the two sticks closer to one another to create a pyramid shape. Alternating sides, use the rope as a guide to stack the sticks all the way up to the top like Lincoln logs, continuing the pyramid silhouette. Each set of stacked sticks should be a bit shorter than the ones before it.

Once the sticks are stacked, you should have a hollow pyramid structure. Slide some short sticks across the open top to form a base. You should use enough that they fill out the rope and make it taut, as this is what will hold your new basket in place. When all the sticks have been set in place, flip your new basket upright. Next, create a hanger by tying some rope or twine to each corner and then bringing the pieces together to create a loop at the top. Your new fruit basket is now ready to fill with fresh fruit.