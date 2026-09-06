What Happens If You Never Clean Your Septic Tank?

One of the most common questions homeowners have about septic systems is whether they need to be cleaned or not. The short answer to this question is: yes, they do. A well-maintained septic system can easily last upwards of 25 years or more. But what exactly happens if you never clean your septic system? There's a short answer to that, too: things you never want to see happen to your house.

Anyone who finds themselves owning a home with a septic system needs to understand how the system works. All of your home's wastewater, such as the water from toilets, is discharged into an underground tank that holds as much as 2,000 gallons. The waste splits into three levels: the bottom consists heavy solids eaten by already present anaerobic bacteria, the middle is effluent that is drained into a drainage (or leaching) field, and top layer is scum made up of grease and oils.

Even though the anaerobic bacteria eat upwards of 60% of the heavy solids, the sludge and scum will continue to accumulate over time and cause problems for the whole system. The things you could experience include — but are not limited to — slow drainage, sewage backup, drainage field damage, water contamination, and total system failure that can cost a boatload to fix.