Can I Hose Down My Grill?

Everybody wants to be King of the Grill until it's time to clean it. From sticky barbecue sauce to gooey marshmallows, it's amazing how fast a grill can get covered in the gunky stuff. While you might already know everything there is to know about firing it up, many people find themselves looking at a crusty grill and wondering if it's okay to simply hose it down. For starters, you should never just start wildly spraying water all over your charcoal or gas grill to avoid damaging sensitive internal components. That said, a hose can come in handy for cleaning your grates, grease trays, and certain exterior surfaces.

Knowing how to clean a grill is just as important as knowing how to use one. More than just changing the taste of your food, dirty grills can be downright dangerous. Over time, buildup can attract rodents or start growing harmful bacteria and mold. It can also clog up burners or cover up rust that's eating away at your metal grates, both of which can drastically shorten the life of your grill. Heavy coatings of grease can also quickly turn a minor flare-up into a fiery situation. Before grabbing a hose, it helps to understand the different components and how they work so that you only soak sections of your grill that won't be permanently damaged by water.