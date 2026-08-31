Bumble Bee Vs Honey Bee: How To Easily Tell The Difference

Bees are undoubtedly crucial to earth's ecosystem (not to mention their benefits to human food supply), and you may be interested in creating a garden to attract them. There are numerous species that could potentially stop by if you do so. In fact, the Oklahoma State University Extension says there are at least 20,000 bee species, and just 5% are considered social bees. Among these include two common types you might spot around your yard or garden: bumble bees and honey bees. Despite their common traits, there are some key differences to be aware of if you're trying to tell these two bee species apart. Aside from physical features such as their size and amount of hair, bumble bees and honey bees can also be easily identified based on some of their behaviors and nesting habits.

Bumble bees are large in size, and are often mistaken for deck-drilling carpenter bees. But unlike carpenter bees, which have smooth abdomens, bumble bees have numerous black and yellow colored hairs that give them a notable fuzzy appearance. There are more than 250 types of bumble bees, per PennState Extension, and they are all annual species.

Honey bees, on the other hand, are perennial species, and their queens have longer lifespans. While some worker bees and drones can be similar in size to some bumble bees, they are nowhere near as fuzzy. Honey bees also have much more slender bodies than their bumble bee counterparts.