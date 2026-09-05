The Affordable Porch Light You Can DIY With A Drill Bit And PVC Pipe
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Elegant lighting can dramatically improve your home's curb appeal. But although there are plenty of places to score great outdoor fixtures, installing them can be a costly and complicated hassle. If you're looking for an affordable porch light you can DIY, a piece of PVC pipe can do the trick. The basic building material holds up under all kinds of conditions, making it an ideal choice for DIY home decor that will be exposed to the elements. Plus, whether you have a few pieces left over from a recent plumbing project or you need to purchase some at your local home improvement store, it's extremely cheap and readily available.
The DIY, shared by Hometalk, simply involves drilling holes in the pipe, spray painting it, adding a round solar light, and attaching it to a wood base to get your outdoor space hangout ready. The type and size of your PVC pipe is one of the biggest variables that can change the final look of your new porch light since it creates the shade. Opt for a piece with a nominal inside pipe diameter of 3, 4, or 6 inches. These tend to cost between $3 and $11 per foot at Home Depot. Choosing the right solar light is also very important. Something like the ELUTENG Solar Light Replacement could work — but make sure it fits comfortably inside your chosen PVC pipe.
Because you'll need to create a base for your PVC porch light shade, this project requires weather-resistant scrap wood that is at least four to five inches longer than the pipe itself. Leftover treated plywood sheets will work well. However, you could also use oak or cedar boards, depending on the look you want to achieve.
Making a unique porch light with basic building materials
It's surprisingly easy to get the look of high-end home decor for less with this genius PVC pipe upcycle. Start with a foot-long piece, marking an assortment of dots on your PVC pipe to indicate where you'll drill small holes. The exact number, arrangement, and clustering are entirely customizable. Next, clamp your PVC pipe firmly in place before using a drill bit to carefully create the holes. Apply firm pressure while drilling through the material, being careful to only go through one side of the pipe at a time.
@hometalk
Get your patio, porch, or backyard summer-ready with this must-make project! 😎🙌 @goodlyearth #DIY #diylights #outdoors #outdoorlighting #lighting #lights #diyproject #easydiy #doityourself
The next step is optional but offers another opportunity to make this porch light truly one-of-a-kind. Gently sand both edges of your PVC pipe to remove any rough spots, and do the same around each drilled hole. Then, coat the pipe with spray paint in the color of your choice. The Hometalk team opted for basic white, but you could use a metallic finish for extra shine or matte black for a contemporary look. Once it's dry, use a waterproof sealant like Loctite Clear Silicone to attach the solar light inside your PVC shade.
Finally, you'll need to attach your new porch light to a base so it can be wall-mounted. Again, the exact shape and size of the base are up to you, and it can be painted or stained as desired. For the most secure hold, use a piece of wood that's wider and longer than the pipe itself. Create a slight offset for the shade using two small wood scraps glued discreetly to the back before attaching them to the board. This will allow the illuminated effect to completely surround your new porch light.