The Affordable Porch Light You Can DIY With A Drill Bit And PVC Pipe

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Elegant lighting can dramatically improve your home's curb appeal. But although there are plenty of places to score great outdoor fixtures, installing them can be a costly and complicated hassle. If you're looking for an affordable porch light you can DIY, a piece of PVC pipe can do the trick. The basic building material holds up under all kinds of conditions, making it an ideal choice for DIY home decor that will be exposed to the elements. Plus, whether you have a few pieces left over from a recent plumbing project or you need to purchase some at your local home improvement store, it's extremely cheap and readily available.

The DIY, shared by Hometalk, simply involves drilling holes in the pipe, spray painting it, adding a round solar light, and attaching it to a wood base to get your outdoor space hangout ready. The type and size of your PVC pipe is one of the biggest variables that can change the final look of your new porch light since it creates the shade. Opt for a piece with a nominal inside pipe diameter of 3, 4, or 6 inches. These tend to cost between $3 and $11 per foot at Home Depot. Choosing the right solar light is also very important. Something like the ELUTENG Solar Light Replacement could work — but make sure it fits comfortably inside your chosen PVC pipe.

Because you'll need to create a base for your PVC porch light shade, this project requires weather-resistant scrap wood that is at least four to five inches longer than the pipe itself. Leftover treated plywood sheets will work well. However, you could also use oak or cedar boards, depending on the look you want to achieve.