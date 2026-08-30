The Joanna Gaines-Favored Paint Color That's Dominating Today's Trends

Joanna Gaines is known for creating trends. Her love of shiplap sparked a national obsession with the material in the 2010s and cemented decorating with farmhouse style as the look of the era. So it makes sense that fans trust her taste and look to her for ideas about what's next. Knowing how to choose the best paint colors for your home can be tricky, but not when you follow Gaines' advice: just choose colors that you personally enjoy and feel connected to. In this case, it's shades of green. "I just finished the lakehouse, and green was everywhere, so that's my favorite color right now. I love any green," Gaines told House Beautiful in 2024. "Whether it's moody or a vintage green, there is so much emotional connection that can come from a green."

Gaines was ahead of her time with her preferences, as green is one of the hottest paint colors of this year. "I expect to see an expanded exploration of greens in 2026 — everything from smoky olives to rich moss and soft celadon," predicted designer Abigail Kahan to Luxe. "Designers continue to gravitate toward colors that feel both grounding and alive." Her words stuck, as others in the field confirm that their clients (both in the U.S. and abroad) just can't get enough of green, no matter the shade. It's simply dominating. Green's popularity is only continuing to grow with Behr paint redefining the biophilic trend by announcing Grounded (T27-01) as its 2027 Color of the Year, described as a mossy, olive tone.