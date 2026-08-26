Behr Refines Biophilic Trend With 'Living Neutral' 2027 Color Of The Year

On August 26, 2026, Behr announced their 2027 Color of the Year as Grounded, a muted olive green with warm undertones. Revealed at a celebration for the 10th anniversary of the company's Color of the Year program, I got an exclusive first look at the earthy hue. I've been saying it for years: Green is nature's neutral, and Behr's Grounded proved me right (love when that happens). Living very much up to its name, Grounded is a subtle, nuanced, earthy, mid-tone — and dances a pretty neat jig between olive, moss, and brown. "Grounded really, for me, echoes the green in the shadows," Kayla Kratz, Behr's Sr. Director of Color and Design Strategy, explained to me in an exclusive interview. "We worked with our color lab with dozens of iterations, different expressions of the color, to find the perfect balance of vitality, warmth, and also the depth."

As an interior designer, I've never been shy to say when a paint company's Color of the Year pick goes awry, like when I called out Benjamin Moore 2026's Silhouette as basically Sherwin-Williams' 2021 Urbane Bronze in new packaging. Yikes. Or even worse, when Pantone selected the boring, whitewashed, and culturally tone-deaf Cloud Dancer as their winner in the same year. Double yikes.

However, I'm happy to report that Behr understood this year's assignment. While I didn't see green coming, given that their winner from last year was a moody blue-green called Hidden Gem, I was pleasantly surprised. Thanks to its ability to toe the line between a neutral sensibility and nature-inspired color, I think the shade is very usable, approachable, and easy to digest. However, that's not to say it's ideal for every application. Below we'll unpack what sets Behr's Grounded apart and my suggested ways to utilize this neutral-but-not-neutral olive green inside (and outside) of your home.