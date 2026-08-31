Transform Withering Summer Hydrangeas Into Beautiful Fall Decor With An Easy DIY
Hold on to those hydrangeas for just a little longer. After all, you took the time to learn how to grow hydrangeas, so you want to enjoy the blooms as long as possible. One beautiful way to do that is to turn the flowers into a garland once they start withering or fading — dulling colors are often a sign that the plants are almost done blooming. But the lighter shades give the blooms an antiqued look, which can be perfect as fall decor, especially when you bunch them together on a thick floral garland. All you need to do is trim the flowers and wire them to a garland base.
You usually get six to 12 weeks of blooms from hydrangeas, depending on the variety, weather, and care you provide. The timing of those blooms varies, but many varieties, particularly smooth and panicle, keep blooming into early fall. That means you could still have plenty of flowers on the stems to make your own garland. You can also dry the hydrangea flowers before you make the garland.
For the base, you can use a grapevine garland if you want an earthy option. You can also use a thick rope with wire to hold the blooms in place. If you're using dried hydrangeas to create a winter display, a pine garland fits the theme. Or use a faux greenery garland to add some leaves into the mix. Have wire, like this Zeanla Green Floral Wire, on hand to secure the blooms and a pair of pruners to cut the stems to length.
Wire wilting hydrangea blooms to a rope or garland
If you practice the ⅓ rule for perfect-looking hydrangeas, you might be pruning your bushes in August or early fall anyway. Clip the blooms before you prune to use them for the garland. Even if you're not pruning back entire stems, you can still clip off the flowers to use for the garland as your hydrangeas wind down their blooming for the season. Use all one variety or mix in different colors and varieties if you grow multiple.
@mrsclarehoops
DIY Hydrangea garland, with this method they won't keep their bright colour, they'll naturally dry and fade... just in time for autumn 🍂 #autumnstyle #autumndecor #diyautumnfoliage #autumncraft
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Stretch out your garland base, and cut it to the desired length if necessary. If you're using a premade garland, like grapevine or pine, it might already be an ideal length. Trim the excess stem off the flowers, leaving just enough to wire them to the base. To create a full garland that's completely covered with hydrangeas, position the flowers close together, layering them as you go. You can also space out the blooms, leaving gaps between them, or mix in other flowers, greenery, or vegetation for variation. Tying long ribbons along the garland at regular intervals adds a whimsical touch.
Leave some space at the ends, so you can hang up your garland. You can create a loop in the garland or tie rope, ribbon, or wire to the end to act as hangers. Drape the garland outdoors along your deck, stair railings, or around your front door. You can also use the garlands indoors on your mantel or on a shelf.