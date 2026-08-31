Transform Withering Summer Hydrangeas Into Beautiful Fall Decor With An Easy DIY

Hold on to those hydrangeas for just a little longer. After all, you took the time to learn how to grow hydrangeas, so you want to enjoy the blooms as long as possible. One beautiful way to do that is to turn the flowers into a garland once they start withering or fading — dulling colors are often a sign that the plants are almost done blooming. But the lighter shades give the blooms an antiqued look, which can be perfect as fall decor, especially when you bunch them together on a thick floral garland. All you need to do is trim the flowers and wire them to a garland base.

You usually get six to 12 weeks of blooms from hydrangeas, depending on the variety, weather, and care you provide. The timing of those blooms varies, but many varieties, particularly smooth and panicle, keep blooming into early fall. That means you could still have plenty of flowers on the stems to make your own garland. You can also dry the hydrangea flowers before you make the garland.

For the base, you can use a grapevine garland if you want an earthy option. You can also use a thick rope with wire to hold the blooms in place. If you're using dried hydrangeas to create a winter display, a pine garland fits the theme. Or use a faux greenery garland to add some leaves into the mix. Have wire, like this Zeanla Green Floral Wire, on hand to secure the blooms and a pair of pruners to cut the stems to length.