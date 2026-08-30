Step Aside, Ring: Consumer Reports Names The Top Wireless Video Doorbell With No Subscription

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Video doorbells are a great addition to your home security system. Unfortunately, many doorbell cameras (including the popular Ring) come with a recurring subscription fee that is required to access many of the camera's features. These features can be helpful, as we've shared in our own list of the best video doorbell cameras. But subscription-based video doorbells also come with a few downsides. The first and most obvious is the recurring cost — many people don't want to continue paying for a product they've already purchased just to make it function as expected.

Then there's the issue of privacy, the lack of which is an unexpected downside to using many video doorbells. Subscription-based cameras store their footage on remote servers. From there, the footage can be shared with law enforcement without your knowledge or consent. For people who feel uncomfortable knowing that video footage from their doorstep is being stored (and potentially shared) offsite, there is another option: Get a subscription-free model with local storage instead. Subscription-free doorbells store all video footage locally on the device, which is great for privacy. And, of course, they are much cheaper — pay once for your doorbell, and then never again. Consumer Reports points to the TP-Link Tapo TD25 as one of the best options.

This doorbell model can only be found at Best Buy. It has a 5-megapixel camera (slightly higher than TP-Link's similar doorbell, the D225, which has a 4-megapixel camera). You can purchase an optional subscription for cloud storage, or you can just use a microSD card. It's compatible with both Amazon Home and Alexa. At this article's time of writing, though, the doorbell is currently out of stock on the Best Buy website. If you can't wait for the TD25 to restock, the TP-Link Tapo D225 is a good alternative.