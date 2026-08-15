The Unexpected Downsides Of Using A Video Doorbell

When Jamie Siminoff created the Ring doorbell in 2014, many thought the market had changed for the better — forever. The idea first came to him because he was missing package deliveries. While home security systems had been a thing for a while, Siminoff wanted an interactive option that could send notifications straight to his phone. And while his idea made everyday life a lot easier for many folks, his invention also came with major unexpected downsides. While there are now many competing brands on the market, all video doorbells have one thing in common: They limit privacy by their very nature. This offers protection in some cases. After all, the convenience of this surveillance is why people get them! However, this state of constant monitoring can also leave people and their homes very vulnerable if the footage gets into the wrong hands.

Interestingly enough, video doorbells can sometimes also only create the illusion of safety through this constant monitoring. In reality, they have a limited scope of vision, so important events can often happen off-camera as well. This leaves law enforcement with their hands tied, as there isn't proof of an event after all. In addition, having the video doorbell might not deter crime in the first place, either! You'll just get to watch it happen instead of wondering where your packages went. Since a recent report by Reviews.org suggests 39% of Americans have a video doorbell, it's important to be aware of these downsides.