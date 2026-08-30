DIYer Turns Dollar Tree Lantern Into A Budget-Friendly Porch Light

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Outdoor lighting can make an enormous difference to the appearance and safety of your home, but hardwiring new fixtures to an existing porch can be an expensive proposition. Fortunately, there's a budget-friendly way to illuminate any covered space using a few simple items from Dollar Tree. TikToker Kathryn Snearly, aka @DoItOnADimeOfficial, figured out how to turn an inexpensive metal lantern, some window cling film, and a strand of fairy lights into a DIY porch light that adds just the right amount of sparkle to a side table or picnic bench using nothing more than a sharp pair of scissors and some adhesive dots.

There are plenty of outdoor lighting ideas to brighten up your home, but this DIY project is more about creating a nice ambiance than dramatically increasing brightness. The window film design you choose will greatly influence the amount of light that shines through. Frosted or rainbow prism options are ideal if you want to maximize the illumination from your strand lights, while richly colored stained glass alternatives like the highly-rated Artscape Magnolia Window Film from Amazon will create a more subdued effect.

Dollar Tree's Home Decor Metal Lanterns are currently available for just $3 each, and since they measure just 10 inches high by 4 inches square, a single roll of window film should be plenty to create several porch lights. The cost of window film varies depending on the design and roll size, but you can find options that work for any budget, ranging from just $8 to $25 or more. You'll also need a pack of adhesive dots and a battery-powered strand of lights for each lantern, both of which cost under $2 each at Dollar Tree.