Goodbye Shade Sails: 6 Better Ways To Cover Your Patio

Sun shade sails are a convenient way to provide shade to your patio space. But all it takes is one loose corner for the fabric to flap in the wind. You may even feel like you need to take your sail down when it's stormy or windy to protect it. However, reliable coverage gives you more creative freedom to organize your patio layout and truly enjoy your outdoor space. That may mean looking for stylish alternatives to sails to create a cool and tranquil retreat or a shaded party patio.

When tackling a new outdoor project, always be mindful of local building permit requirements and homeowners' association guidelines. For example, a dreamy wooden gazebo may require HOA approval before building, but a pop-up version may not. There also might be restrictions on awnings and the colors you can choose. Pergolas can be considered permanent or semi-permanent structures by some building codes and zoning laws. So, even homes without an HOA will need to check to comply with local laws before purchasing and installing.