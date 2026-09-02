Don't Toss Old Aluminum Trays — Use Them To Make Stylish DIY Pavers On A Budget

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Stepping stones may be small, but their price tags can make a surprisingly big dent in your wallet if you're trying to landscape on a budget. With the average cost of stones running around $5 to $10 apiece, a simple garden path could cost almost $100, and that's before any other landscaping expenses enter the scenario. But what if we told you a perfectly good paver mold may already be hiding in your cabinet? All you need are some old aluminum trays, Quikrete packaged concrete, chicken wire, nonstick cooking spray, and your chosen embellishments (like paint or tile) to make your own stylish DIY pavers.

Any aluminum tray will do, whether it's a large rectangular pan, a round one to create softer stepping stones, or a narrow tray for a smaller space. With these items, each paver will cost approximately $2. Of course, that estimate depends on dividing a bag of mortar among several stones, but it is still an intuitive alternative to filling your cart with premade pavers — and your wallet will definitely thank you. These DIY pavers offer an eclectic way to create a path through your yard, lead visitors toward your home, or add a touch of whimsy to a wildflower garden.