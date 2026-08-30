Ditch The Overstuffed Cabinets: There's A Simpler Way To Organize Pans And Trays

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Kitchen cabinets can quickly descend into disarray if you don't have some useful organizing tools to streamline your storage. The problem is, most of us don't make the effort to organize kitchen cabinets properly. Items like pans and baking trays can often prove especially difficult, which is why cookie sheets and tray organizers are the second most popular "specialty kitchen storage solution" in the U.S., according to Statista. If these items are wreaking havoc on your kitchen storage and leading to overstuffed cabinets that put you off cooking altogether, IKEA's UTRUSTA cabinet partition could be a great solution.

This product makes it easy to store your pans and trays upright, rather than haphazardly stacking them on top of each other. Priced at just $5.99 with a 4.6-star rating, reviewers praise it as a cheap and convenient way to maximize space in kitchen cabinets. The UTRUSTA partition consists of two steel arches that attach to the base of the cabinet using a screw at each end (which, you'll be pleased to hear, come included). When fitted, it creates vertical slots that are perfect for storing the likes of chopping boards, roasting trays, muffin pans, and cookbooks. At such a low price, you may even consider installing a row of multiple dividers in one cabinet. That said, some reviewers do complain that the loop is too large to support smaller kitchen items, so it won't be the best option for smaller trays, placemats, or cake tins.