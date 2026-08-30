Ditch The Overstuffed Cabinets: There's A Simpler Way To Organize Pans And Trays
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Kitchen cabinets can quickly descend into disarray if you don't have some useful organizing tools to streamline your storage. The problem is, most of us don't make the effort to organize kitchen cabinets properly. Items like pans and baking trays can often prove especially difficult, which is why cookie sheets and tray organizers are the second most popular "specialty kitchen storage solution" in the U.S., according to Statista. If these items are wreaking havoc on your kitchen storage and leading to overstuffed cabinets that put you off cooking altogether, IKEA's UTRUSTA cabinet partition could be a great solution.
This product makes it easy to store your pans and trays upright, rather than haphazardly stacking them on top of each other. Priced at just $5.99 with a 4.6-star rating, reviewers praise it as a cheap and convenient way to maximize space in kitchen cabinets. The UTRUSTA partition consists of two steel arches that attach to the base of the cabinet using a screw at each end (which, you'll be pleased to hear, come included). When fitted, it creates vertical slots that are perfect for storing the likes of chopping boards, roasting trays, muffin pans, and cookbooks. At such a low price, you may even consider installing a row of multiple dividers in one cabinet. That said, some reviewers do complain that the loop is too large to support smaller kitchen items, so it won't be the best option for smaller trays, placemats, or cake tins.
Combine the UTRUSTA partition with other products to maximize cabinet storage
The beauty of the UTRUSTA organizer is how simple it is to use and install. Retailers like Amazon offer free-standing baking tray organizers, like the Stock Your Home Steel Baking Pan Rack, which reviewers often report as being unstable and prone to tipping. IKEA's, on the other hand, is far sturdier thanks to the screws. It's also rust- and water-resistant, unlike tray dividers made from materials like cardboard or MDF. Versatility is another huge bonus. Since the UTRUSTA doesn't need to fit cabinets with specific dimensions, it works in virtually any cabinet.
Overstuffed cabinets are rarely the result of a lack of storage. Instead, insufficient organization is usually to blame. To really maximize the potential of the UTRUSTA partition, you could combine it with other kitchen storage ideas. For example, although the UTRUSTA divider can offer a neat way to store pans and trays, there will likely be some space above that goes to waste (especially if your cabinets are tall). In this instance, you could use an under-shelf basket to create another level of storage above. If you have some wasted space to the side of your partitions, the VARIERA shelf insert from IKEA could be added beside them to hold smaller items like loaf pans and containers.