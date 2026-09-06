There's A Smarter Way To Update Your Bathroom Without Replacing The Shower Tiles

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When your bathroom screams 1970s (give or take a decade), it's often due to the color scheme, largely dictated by the shower or tub tiles. One option is to remove the tile and redo it, but if you don't want to break the bank or live in a construction zone, there's a cheaper way to update your bathroom. Increasingly, paint brands have been developing specialty tile paint that, depending on the amount of traffic and water contact, can last anywhere from one to several years, making it an ideal holdover until you can afford a full remodel. TikTok creator flippinnewtons, for instance, painted their wall tiles and added stick-on floor tiles while waiting for a planned renovation the following year — and the refresh only cost them $110.

Before you go down this road, there are a few important details to note. First, the safest route is to use a product specifically formulated for tiles, like Rust-Oleum's bathtub and tile paint, a two-part epoxy acrylic. Painting tile means you'll also be painting the grout in that color. So, if you like the tiles defined, perhaps you should rethink this DIY. (But read on for a potential fix.) And depending on the primer, paint, and sealer you select, you might have to avoid using the painted bathroom for three days to a full month to allow enough curing time.