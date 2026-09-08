Spider Mite Webs Look Different: Here's How To Identify Which One Is On Your Plants

When it comes to spiders, there's admittedly little you can do to prevent these arachnids from spinning their webs around your garden. It's understandable that you might need to take down webs in undesirable locations, but spiders can also be beneficial in controlling other pests. The same cannot be said for spider mites and their webs, though. Seeing webs around your plants may be warning signs of a spider mite infestation, and they can unfortunately be mistaken for spider webs. Thankfully, there are some key features that can help you distinguish spider mite webs from those of spiders. These features include their location, density, and texture, as well as items you might spot within the webs themselves.

Spider mites are named for both their spider-like appearances as well as the ability of most species to create webs. When these pests infest gardens, they sometimes build webs to protect themselves and their colonies from predation. The webbing is rather dense and extensive, covering widespread portions of a garden, rather than consisting of a standalone web you might see with an orb spider. Overall, spider mite webbing is fine in texture, and it can form clumps that surround the leaves and stems of your plants.

Such features are distinct from spider webs. The exact types of webbing can vary by species of spider, with some spinning notable geometric shaped-webs. No matter what the shape though, spider webs are used for catching prey. These can sometimes be spun in between plants in your garden if the spiders sense a large influx of insects that can feed upon, but they are certainly not exclusive to these spaces.