The Easy Way To Level Bumpy Grass Using An End-Of-Season Garden Staple

Not everyone has a green thumb. If you've unsuccessfully tried to raise potted plants, you're probably staring at a collection of empty containers filled with bagged soil you aren't sure what to do with. Before you dump it in the trash, put that leftover potting mix to work: combined with topsoil, it can be an easy way to smooth out those annoying low spots and bumps in your lawn.

Prior to taking on this task, it's important to understand the difference between potting soil and topsoil. Topsoil is what's most commonly used to fill in those low spots throughout your landscaping. It's designed for planting and outdoor use because it contains a mix of sand, silt, and clay; organic material, such as plant leaves; and beneficial bacteria, fungi, and earthworms. Potting soil, which is what you'll find in the bottom of those potted plants, is much lighter, mainly because it doesn't have any soil at all. Instead, it's a mixture of peat moss and other quick-draining materials. On its own, potting mix is too light for lawn leveling and can shift or wash away, which is why blending it with topsoil is important.

For the leveling trick to work, you'll need to mix equal parts of potting soil and topsoil to prevent it from packing down easily or washing away when it rains. Empty those old pots into a larger bucket, taking care to remove any root balls or dead plants. If the plant isn't doing well, it's better to toss out the soil rather than risk exposing other plants to a potential disease. Likewise, skip any potting mix that contains obvious mold, pests, or other signs of contamination.