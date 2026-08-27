Forget Weber And Ninja: This Midsize Gas Grill Tops Consumer Reports' 2026 Ratings
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Many think that smart grills are everything that's wrong with the world, but there are still highly rated gas options available. When people think of buying a gas grill, classic brands like Weber and Ninja quickly come to mind. However, Consumer Reports (CR) is reporting that a different manufacturer might have a better outdoor cooking appliance this year. In CR's recent Ratings and Reviews of gas grills, the trusted product-testing company named the Napoleon Rogue Pro 425 SIB RP425SIBPK-2 as the top midsize gas grill of 2026. While a Ninja FlexFlame model and a Weber Genesis grill followed closely, the Napoleon Rogue Pro was the highest-rated option with the top overall score.
The list toppers has a 425-square-inch porcelainized cast iron main cooking surface. This area is fueled by three gas burners that are lit by a battery-free ignitor. Rather than straight grates like most grills, CR's top choice features a grid to prevent food from slipping between the bars and into the flames. This model includes an infrared side burner, which is designed to reach higher temperatures for searing meats. The outdoor appliance can also be used for roasting and smoking. For folks who love to keep grilling after the sun has set, this model features light-up knobs that make it easier to see and adjust the temperature after dark. CR notes that the Napoleon Rogue Pro 425 SIB costs around $971 on BBQ Guys and Amazon.
How CR rated the Napoleon Rogue Pro vs customer reviews
To determine the overall score of each grill, CR considered temperature range, preheat performance, indirect cooking, and evenness performance. Out of these categories, the Napoleon Rogue Pro grill had perfect scores in both indirect cooking and temperature range. The grill also received high marks for evenness and preheat performance. While the Ninja FlexFlame Preconnect had very close scores with a slightly better preheating ability, the Weber Genesis didn't have any perfect scores. Napoleon's grill also had high ratings in owner satisfaction and brand reliability, boosting this appliance to the top of CR's list.
The Napoleon Rogue received good reviews across a few online retailers. Several customers praised the infrared searing abilities and the model's overall quality. However, one mentioned that the grate texture didn't prevent food from sticking to the grill. One Amazon customer also mentioned that the grill only worked for three years. "Fine for a while, then things started to go south," the customer said, adding, "Should have stuck with Weber." Across multiple retailers' reviews, customers complained that the assembly instructions were a bit difficult and that parts arrived dented. However, the grill is backed by a 15-year warranty, something several customers were reassured by. No matter what model you end up with, be sure to learn the grill cleaning tips and tricks you should know.