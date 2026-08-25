Smart Grills Are Everything That's Wrong With The World

If you have managed to miss it, smart grills are all the rage, and they promise to do for your backyard cookout what autonomous cars have done for driving — ruin it entirely. Let's see if this story sounds familiar: We've taken an activity in which one could take pride, stripped it of any need for skill or knowledge, and reduced this iconic bit of American competence to staring in puzzlement at another disposable electronic device while you wait for tech support to tell you to try turning it off and back on again. We did it with Wi-Fi-enabled kitchen appliances, self-driving cars, and robotic lawn mowers; now they're coming for your grill.

Grilling is very nearly sacred where I'm from, and the idea that smart grills make cooking more efficient would have been considered a downside in my youth when we still valued social interaction. But efficiency isn't the only reason to ditch the high-end smart tech. Smart grills encourage you to offshore your personal competence and increase your reliance on your phone. In exchange, you generally get more expensive, poorer quality grills that don't work without electrical power. You also get an epic number of new points of failure for a device that previously had exactly one: Skill issues. Now, your grilling can be derailed by a failed touchscreen, sensor, controller, mobile app, or buggy firmware. Your burger depends more on your grill's Wi-Fi compatibility, the knowledge and skill of support staff, and the scant availability of parts.