Dolly Parton's Words About Her Childhood Offer A Powerful Reminder Of What Makes A House A Home

"My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you," Bryan Seaver, Dolly Parton's nephew, shared in a video announcing the passing of the 80-year-old country music icon on August 25th, 2026. In those eight decades, she left a massive mark on the world. Not only was she extraordinarily talented, but she was also a dedicated philanthropist. Parton was born on January 19th, 1946, in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, where she and her 11 siblings grew up. Although the family was large, their cabin was small, and it didn't have electricity or running water. Despite being poor, Parton expressed nothing but gratitude for her childhood home. "We didn't have any money, but we were rich in things that money don't buy. You know, like love and kindness and understanding," she said during an interview on The Today Show in 2015, showing what truly makes a house a home.

Parton continually paid forward the joy, love, and kindness she was given in childhood. In 1986, she purchased a theme park we now know as Dollywood. Two years later, she created the Dollywood Foundation to give back to her community. She never lost touch with her humble roots, either. Inside the park, she brought the memories of her childhood home to life. She added a replica of the family's Tennessee Mountain cabin, which was built by her brother, Robert Jr, and her mom meticulously decorated it by finding antiques and vintage treasures that mirrored the original home. Parton would go on to release a home collection inspired by the cabin.