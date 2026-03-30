10 New Dollar General Home Finds To Check Out In 2026
2026 is in full swing, and it's about that time of year when many of us get the annual itch to give our homes a seasonal refresh. Whether it be creating a spring-themed tablescape, adding cute seasonal essentials to your kitchen, enhancing your wall decor, brightening up your bedroom sanctuary, or making your patio more cozy and inviting for warmer months, the time has come to breathe fresh life and inspiration into our homes. However, just because you're craving an updated new look for 2026 doesn't mean you need to break the bank to give your home some much-deserved love.
Instead, head to Dollar General to check out some affordable yet seriously chic new finds that have landed on their shelves this year. While you can shop for some things on the website, there's an even larger selection of incredible items to be found in-store, so it is always worth an in-person treasure hunt. From entertaining essentials and beautiful kitchen staples to sophisticated decor and thoughtful hostess gifts, here are our 10 favorite budget-friendly new Dollar General finds for an elevated home refresh this season.
A bud vase stand makes a gorgeous floral arrangement or propagation station
With spring bringing about a jumpstart in the active growing season for your houseplants and the warmer temps sprouting the first flowers of the year, get your home ready for an influx of plant life with Dollar General's new $3 triple bud vase stand. Fill each glass tube with your favorite cut outdoor flowers, set a lovely seasonal tablescape with multiple stands spanning the table, or turn it into the perfect mini propagation station for growing roots for house plant cuttings.
Enhance your landscaping with affordable solar pathway stake lights
Warmer seasons ahead mean more time spent outdoors enjoying your home, so there isn't a better time to give your landscaping some love. And while outdoor projects can seem daunting with their high price tags, Dollar General has the perfect new find for a major upgrade on a super budget. Snag some of their sleek, minimal $3 Solar Pathway Stake Lights to illuminate your walkways, accent your garden, and highlight features in your yard for a high-end, thoughtfully-designed look with a hands-off sun-powered operation you can enjoy for a long time.
Kathy Ireland's peach sheet set is a major bedroom upgrade
Considering we spend roughly a third of our lives sleeping, a lovely bedroom refresh is a no-brainer you'll get to frequently enjoy. And while it would be a worthy investment, the great news is that you can get a whole new look for only $20 by snagging the beautiful peach and white Kathy Ireland sheet set, a part of Kathy Ireland's new exclusive bedding collection for Dollar General. Comprised of a queen-size fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, these lovely sheets give your sleeping spaces a happy, fun upgrade.
True Living scented candles delight the eyes and nose
Activate all of your senses by adding a scented candle to your 2026 home refresh. Not only are these new True Living Scented Candles from Dollar General nice to look at with chic frosted glass containers in three colors, perfect for matching with your home's decor, but they also feature three elevated scents, like Earth & Cedar, to suit your personal scent preferences. At only $3 for each six-ounce candle, you can grab one for every room, creating an immersive home environment with your new signature scent.
A vintage-inspired plant mister elevates your greenery and decor
The only thing better than having happy, lush, properly-hydrated houseplants is also having indoor plant care tools that are absolutely beautiful in their own right, adding to the decor of your home. Case in point, the new Dollar General $3 plant mister spray, with all of its vintage-inspired charm, looks as gorgeous on a shelf as it is practical for your favorite plant babies. With three lovely glass colors to match your home's aesthetic and an etched brass pump with an antique silhouette, this chic find is not to be missed.
Bring spring cheer with the Dolly Parton collection spring measuring cup
Inspired by (and sometimes quoting) her famous song "Wildflowers," Dollar General's exclusive spring collaboration with beloved American icon Dolly Parton features a motif of colorful blooms and the butterflies that love them. Though the entire line is beyond joyful, a standout is the beautiful, clear Spring Measuring Cup, showcasing a full meadow of spring wildflowers in every color of the rainbow, coordinating pollinators included. With a two-cup capacity for ultimate functionality, the uplifting, charming design makes cooking and baking more fun, and is an absolute delight to look at.
A beautifully wrapped gingham taper candle set makes a perfect gift
Level up your tablescape with the gorgeous new Dollar General Gingham Taper Candles, which contain two elegant white twisted rope candles that add a lovely upscale texture to the mix. Not only do these taper candles add a wonderfully cozy glow to big holiday festivities or intimate family dinners, but at only $3 a pair, these sets are the perfect host or hostess gift for your favorite entertainer, all beautifully wrapped up in adorable preppy gingham paper and a ribbon in festive, fun colors.
Lemon embossed glass condiment bowls class up a fresh tablescape
If you feel like ringing in spring and summer with trending fruit-inspired Capri decor vibes, Dollar General is just the stop, with its new collection of lemon-themed entertaining supplies and kitchenware that feels like a vacation on the Amalfi Coast. Though the entire line is full of lemony goodness, a standout is the adorable $1 glass condiment bowl embossed with a chic lemon pattern. Dupes reminiscent of far pricier designer pieces, these sweet, sophisticated lemon bowls will dress up any spring or summer tablescape with class and style.
Wow guests with seagrass and glass bathroom storage vessels
Perhaps one of the most easily forgotten but often-used spaces to refresh this year is the bathroom. Instead of staring at the ugly packaging your soap comes with, grab Dollar General's new $3 refillable glass and Seagrass Soap Dispenser that's so pretty it will impress your guests every time they wash their hands. Better yet, stock up on the matching $5 Seagrass Soap Clear Glass Dispenser with wood lid as well for an attractive way to store cotton balls or swabs, makeup rounds, or bath salts in a matching bathroom set.
Tabletop bamboo tiki torch gives your outdoor entertaining a cozy touch
One of the best goals to have for 2026 is to spend more warm evenings outdoors, enjoying the company of family and friends. Dollar General has just the flexible, portable lighting solution to bring a cozy glow and warm ambiance to your patio with their new Bamboo Table Torches for only $3 each. These tabletop tiki torches feature a bamboo frame for a natural, organic look, as well as a refillable fuel canister in a playful spring color to keep the candlelit fun going all year long.