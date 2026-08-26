Move Over, Metal Files: The Tool Attachment That Can Sharpen Chainsaws Quickly

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If you own and know how to use a chainsaw and a rotary tool, you are at the juncture of a happy coincidence that will make your landscaping chores a lot easier. When it comes to cutting logs and trimming shrubbery, chainsaws are hard to replace. Unfortunately, they can also be hard to sharpen, a crucial task if you want speedy, safe cuts and clean results. Working with a manual file is often labor intensive, especially since you have to give each chainsaw tooth equal treatment every time you sharpen them. The good news is that, with a rotary tool attachment, you can sharpen the teeth on your chainsaw quickly and easily. Guide attachments like the Dremel A679-02 Sharpening Attachment Kit, which only cost around $10 to $15, fit onto your rotary tool and sharpen the chainsaw teeth at just the right angle.

Each link in a chainsaw "blade" has a small cutting edge manufactured into it. To effectively sharpen your chainsaw, you need to know the chainsaw pitch or tooth dimensions (e.g., the differences in a 3/8 vs. .325 chainsaw chain). You'll need to match the diameter of the grinding bit you are using to the tooth's C-shaped opening. Conveniently enough, tools like the Dremel A679-02 typically come with a selection of grinding bits to fit the more common chainsaw pitches. You must also understand the proper technique of grinding the chainsaw tooth to sharpen the cutting edge, but various features of these sharpening kits take the guesswork out of the process. You'll rapidly sharpen each tooth with only a few passes. If your rotary tool is battery operated, this is a handy way to keep your chainsaw in tip-top condition out in the field.