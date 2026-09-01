The Beautiful Vintage Pyrex Color You'd Be Thrilled To Find At The Thrift Store

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Your typical Pyrex collector is after the opalware pieces, from unmarked, rare vintage pieces in one-off patterns to the brand's iconic designs, like Butterprint in unique colorways, to dishes and bowls in a specific color, like pink or turquoise. But what happens once you've maxed out your collection of opalware Pyrex? The answer is simple — you start going for the clear glass or the colorful clear glass.

That's right, Pyrex produced dishware like pie plates, casserole dishes, loaf pans, and mixing bowls in a translucent, colorful glass. The jewel-like pieces had jewel-like names to match, like amethyst, cranberry, peacock, and, perhaps the most sparkling and attractive of them all, cobalt blue. Marketed under the "Pyrex Originals" line, the colorful transparent cookware dates from the 1980's and 1990's, after Pyrex discontinued production on all its opalware products (in 1986).

If you've already got a shelf or two full of colorful vintage Pyrex dishes, and are looking to add something a little different, cobalt blue Pyrex Originals can be the way to go. The deep blue hue will look particularly attractive next to the rare blossom-pink daisy Pyrex casserole dish or alongside one of the rare vintage Barcode-pattern prototypes. But first, you need to know what pieces to look for and how to identify cobalt blue Pyrex.