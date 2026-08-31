What To Do If You Keep Finding Cicadas In Your Yard

Cicadas: While you might not always see them, the males' tell-tale singing (i.e., really loud buzzing sounds) among trees are unmistakable. Depending on the species, cicadas can be annuals that emerge from mid to late summer, with some species emerging every 3 to 5 years. Others can be a part of periodic broods (periodical cicadas) that hatch every 13 or 17 years in late spring throughout eastern parts of the United States. While harmless to both people and pets, you might be concerned about whether a cicada emergence could cause damage to your yard or garden. The good news is that cicadas are not associated with extensive damage to plants around homes, but you may need to take steps to help protect younger trees from periodical cicada species before they're expected to emerge. Otherwise, you do not need to take any further action if you find cicadas in your yard.

If you do happen to spot a cicada, there are some distinguishing features between periodical and annual cicada varieties. Periodical cicadas have black bodies with bright red eyes, while annual cicadas are longer, with black or dark-green bodies and white or gray bellies. Periodic broods also sport red veins in their wings, while annuals have green veins. While annual cicadas lay their eggs in similar fashion, their numbers are generally too small to cause widespread havoc on trees.

The greater concern is the larger number of periodic broods that can potentially injure young trees and shrubs. After cicadas mate, the females create small slits inside twigs that range between ⅛ to ⅜ inches long, per North Carolina State Extension. Here, they can lay more than two dozen eggs at a time in each incision.