Easily Remove Mold From A Shower Head With Vinegar And This Smart DIY
A sparkling clean shower head is the dream. But if yours has started growing red, black, or green spots, chances are mold is setting up its headquarters right in your bathroom. They're just multiplying peacefully, so there's no harm in that, right? Actually, no. Though the tiny dots might not seem dangerous, they can cause sneezing, worsen your allergies, lead to asthma attacks, and cause other health complications. Worse, the problems will only compound the longer you allow mold to grow and multiply on your shower head. So, if you notice these spots or inhale a musty odor every time you shower, grab one ingredient to clean your shower head: distilled white vinegar.
Wondering why this regular household item works? Being acidic, it infiltrates mold spores and neutralizes them at the surface level, ridding your shower head of unsightly spots. A bonus advantage: white vinegar can kill bacteria hiding in damp and dark crevices. However, keep in mind that this isn't a one-and-done solution. Mold can come back if your fixture remains moist. Add soap scum and mineral deposits, like limescale, to the mix, and they'll happily set up camp again. To avoid this from happening, make it a habit of cleaning your shower head at least once every month.
Supplies for this smart DIY include a bottle of distilled white vinegar, some warm water, a plastic baggie (feel free to repurpose one you got from a grocery store), one or two sturdy rubber bands (or string or an old claw clip), and an old toothbrush. You should also grab your rubber gloves, a mask, and safety goggles for protection.
How to eliminate mold from your shower head using vinegar
Start by adding a cup of distilled white vinegar and warm water to your plastic bag. Never use vinegar on its own, especially if you have a nickel-plated, brass, chrome, or gold shower head, since the acid can eat away at its finish. Next, put it around your shower head. In case the DIY liquid solution isn't enough for it to submerge completely, pour in a bit more vinegar and water, maintaining a ratio of 1:1.
Avoid adding more liquid than necessary, or the heavy bag will cause your fixture to droop. When you're satisfied, tie it securely (or it'll slip down after a while, negating all your hard work) around the shower head with rubber bands and leave it to soak for at least 60 minutes for the vinegar to kill mold spores. In case the fixture is overrun by black and red spots, it might be better to remove it from the arm and give your shower head a soak in a bucket following the above instructions.
When the time is up, carefully remove the bands and pluck the bag away. Dump the dirty water-vinegar solution down the drain and rinse the bag, then turn it inside-out and hang it in a well-ventilated spot to air dry if you want to use it again. Follow this up by scrubbing away any residue with your old toothbrush. You may have to get a toothpick or paper clip to clear clogged nozzles. Next, wash it using warm water, then turn your shower to hot and let it run for a few minutes to remove any remaining solution. Finally, wipe it dry and turn on your fan or open the window to promote ventilation.