Easily Remove Mold From A Shower Head With Vinegar And This Smart DIY

A sparkling clean shower head is the dream. But if yours has started growing red, black, or green spots, chances are mold is setting up its headquarters right in your bathroom. They're just multiplying peacefully, so there's no harm in that, right? Actually, no. Though the tiny dots might not seem dangerous, they can cause sneezing, worsen your allergies, lead to asthma attacks, and cause other health complications. Worse, the problems will only compound the longer you allow mold to grow and multiply on your shower head. So, if you notice these spots or inhale a musty odor every time you shower, grab one ingredient to clean your shower head: distilled white vinegar.

Wondering why this regular household item works? Being acidic, it infiltrates mold spores and neutralizes them at the surface level, ridding your shower head of unsightly spots. A bonus advantage: white vinegar can kill bacteria hiding in damp and dark crevices. However, keep in mind that this isn't a one-and-done solution. Mold can come back if your fixture remains moist. Add soap scum and mineral deposits, like limescale, to the mix, and they'll happily set up camp again. To avoid this from happening, make it a habit of cleaning your shower head at least once every month.

Supplies for this smart DIY include a bottle of distilled white vinegar, some warm water, a plastic baggie (feel free to repurpose one you got from a grocery store), one or two sturdy rubber bands (or string or an old claw clip), and an old toothbrush. You should also grab your rubber gloves, a mask, and safety goggles for protection.