The Valuable Vintage Dishware You Should Search For At Thrift Stores (And It's Not Pyrex)

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While there are plenty of valuable vintage dinnerware pieces to look for at an estate sale or thrift store, there are likely brands that even some of the most seasoned shoppers still don't know about. Most of us can spot a colorful Pyrex pattern from a few aisles away, but there's another line with similar aesthetics and value that you should also add to your list. Franciscan dishware, particularly the Desert Rose pattern, often demands great resale prices. Complete sets can go for almost $2,000, while single pieces have been sold for nearly $100. Whether you plan to resell what you find or hold Franciscan Desert Rose in your permanent collection, it's a mistake not to search for it when you're out thrifting because of how well it holds its value.

This particular design has a unique origin story. Unlike other fine china patterns, which appear printed and uniform, many like the Desert Rose pattern because of its hand-painted look. Even though the pattern is consistent across pieces, there is a vulnerability to the painting. You can see the "brushstrokes" and the paint appears unevenly applied in places. It looks just like the desert rose (Adenium obesum). This is because the company that owned Franciscan dishware, Gladding, McBean & Co., purchased the template from Californian artist Annette Honeywell. She sold them her rendition of the Californian flower (likely inspired by another company's work, El Rancho) in 1940.