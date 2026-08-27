Reach For The Pam The Next Time You Need To Shine Your Sink
You may know what it's like to hover over your kitchen sink after you scrubbed and cleaned for what seems forever, but some it still looks dull. Surprisingly, Pam cooking oil is the secret ingredient that can make all types of sink surfaces shine, and it's something you probably already have tucked away in your cabinets.
There are so many reasons your kitchen sink looks dull and dirty after cleaning. Hard water stains, limescale buildup, soap films, leftover grease, and microscopic scratches can all contribute to the lackluster finish. In frustration, you may be tempted to reach for the harshest cleaner in your supply cabinet, but products like ammonia often expose you and your loved ones to toxic ingredients and strong fumes, and in the end, may not even do the job. If you don't address the root issue, you'll still be left with a chalky residue that can even strip away the protective layer of your sink.
For that beautiful shine, Pam works. It's safe to use around food prep areas, and it's hydrophobic, meaning it repels water. Coating your sink with a micro-thin layer of oil will cause water to bead up and roll right down into the drain instead of sitting on the surface, forming new stains. Not only will Pam eliminate dullness, it repels water, making your sink look cleaner for longer.
How to use Pam to make your kitchen sink shine
One of the greatest kitchen sink cleaning habits you can get into is keeping it empty and free of waste. Before spraying Pam, turn on the tap and rinse the interior to remove any surface dirt. Use a soft microfiber cloth to dry it off. Trying to apply the oil to a wet surface may cause it to not stick.
Spray a light mist of cooking spray onto the surface. Use a clean, dry microfiber cloth and gently rub the oil into the sink using small circular motions. If your sink has microscopic scratches, they may seem to disappear as the oil settles in the tiny cracks. Continue spraying and rubbing your sink until you cover all the surfaces.
Be very careful not to overspray and get oil on the floor around your counter. The cooking oil will make it very slippery. Also, never clean your bathtub with oil, as this creates a slipping hazard. In addition to your sink, spray a small amount of oil directly onto the fixtures and faucet handles. This will help remove any stubborn fingerprints and water spots. While you're at it, you can also freshen a smelly drain by pouring a little lemon juice down the drain or a mixture of half a cup of baking soda with one cup of hot water.