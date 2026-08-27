Reach For The Pam The Next Time You Need To Shine Your Sink

You may know what it's like to hover over your kitchen sink after you scrubbed and cleaned for what seems forever, but some it still looks dull. Surprisingly, Pam cooking oil is the secret ingredient that can make all types of sink surfaces shine, and it's something you probably already have tucked away in your cabinets.

There are so many reasons your kitchen sink looks dull and dirty after cleaning. Hard water stains, limescale buildup, soap films, leftover grease, and microscopic scratches can all contribute to the lackluster finish. In frustration, you may be tempted to reach for the harshest cleaner in your supply cabinet, but products like ammonia often expose you and your loved ones to toxic ingredients and strong fumes, and in the end, may not even do the job. If you don't address the root issue, you'll still be left with a chalky residue that can even strip away the protective layer of your sink.

For that beautiful shine, Pam works. It's safe to use around food prep areas, and it's hydrophobic, meaning it repels water. Coating your sink with a micro-thin layer of oil will cause water to bead up and roll right down into the drain instead of sitting on the surface, forming new stains. Not only will Pam eliminate dullness, it repels water, making your sink look cleaner for longer.