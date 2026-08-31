What Does A Pineapple On Someone's Porch Mean?
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Say you step onto your neighbors' porch to bring them a batch of homemade cookies. Immediately, you notice a pineapple statue by their front door — and it makes you curious if there's meaning behind it. Turns out, it could be their way of trying to make visitors (like you) feel welcome. Just like there are reasons people put wreaths on doors, an upright pineapple has its own symbolism, too. Across the globe, they're known to represent hospitality, which is why they often show up in places like hotels and resorts. Displaying a pineapple decoration on your porch can extend this same friendliness to guests paying a visit.
Pineapples first started being imported to America in the colonial days, according to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Since they were a rare Caribbean treat for colonists, having one to share with guests turned into a show of hospitality. A pineapple was often a luxurious touch (like the cherry on top) when a feast was served. This led to images of the fruit providing symbolism, too. Today, you might notice a towel embroidered with a pineapple at a bed and breakfast. Alternatively, there could be pineapple-adorned glassware at a dinner party. It could be your hosts' little way of telling you that they're glad you're there.
Some ideas for adding a symbolic pineapple to your own porch
If you want to start making friends, family, and even your favorite delivery driver feel more welcome, start thinking about pineapple decor. You don't have to clutter your porch with an abundance of figurines and decals of the fruit; even a small pop or two can help get your kindness across. For example, lay down a doormat that features an adorable pineapple, like this KAF Home Coir Doormat. Or pick out pineapple-themed pillows, flower pots, or wreaths. You could even hang a MUMTOP Solar Pineapple Wind Chime to beautifully express your warmth. Prefer to have the real thing on your porch? If the climate allows for it, you could care for a pineapple plant yourself.
Consider making your back porch just as warm and friendly with pineapples so that you're always ready for entertaining. Instead of hanging outdoor string lights that are traditional bulbs, grab some with a pineapple twist, like these Vigdur Pineapple String Lights. Set out a wooden sign, festive tablecloth, or pineapple-shaped tray. To elevate the mood, line the steps with stakes lights that are designed to look like the fruit. Even if your guests don't know the symbolism behind your pineapple inclusions, they can serve as a great conversation starter.