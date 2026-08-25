Out With Plastic: Costco Has A Crack-Proof Landscape Edging Solution

A perfectly mown lawn or colorful flowerbeds get most of the glory, but landscape edging makes a bigger impact than you might realize. If you're tired of watching your carefully applied mulch migrate across the lawn, or you're fighting a losing battle with weeds choking out your flowerbeds, installing plastic lawn and landscape edging may seem like a practical and affordable solution. While plastic edging is inexpensive and relatively easy to install, there's another option that offers similar flexibility and affordability while resisting rust, rot, and the reality of being buried in the dirt for years. According to dozens of customers, Costco's Professional Aluminum Garden Edging is a sturdy and stylish way to create a clean landscaping look even if you're a total beginner.

The problem with plastic edging is that even though you can pick up a roll at your local home improvement store for around $30, you get what you pay for. Over time, the material often gets brittle, warps, and eventually cracks after being exposed to bright sunshine, big temperature swings, and the occasional (or frequent) bump from your lawnmower or hedge trimmer.

There's no question that Costco's milled aluminum solution is more expensive. Sold in a 157.5 foot roll for $324.99, you're looking at four times the price of many plastic alternatives. But thanks to Costco's product guarantee, combined with aluminum's natural durability and lifespan compared to crack-prone plastic, it's likely you'll get at least four times as much use out of the membership club's highly-rated garden edging product.