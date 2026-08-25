Out With Plastic: Costco Has A Crack-Proof Landscape Edging Solution
A perfectly mown lawn or colorful flowerbeds get most of the glory, but landscape edging makes a bigger impact than you might realize. If you're tired of watching your carefully applied mulch migrate across the lawn, or you're fighting a losing battle with weeds choking out your flowerbeds, installing plastic lawn and landscape edging may seem like a practical and affordable solution. While plastic edging is inexpensive and relatively easy to install, there's another option that offers similar flexibility and affordability while resisting rust, rot, and the reality of being buried in the dirt for years. According to dozens of customers, Costco's Professional Aluminum Garden Edging is a sturdy and stylish way to create a clean landscaping look even if you're a total beginner.
The problem with plastic edging is that even though you can pick up a roll at your local home improvement store for around $30, you get what you pay for. Over time, the material often gets brittle, warps, and eventually cracks after being exposed to bright sunshine, big temperature swings, and the occasional (or frequent) bump from your lawnmower or hedge trimmer.
There's no question that Costco's milled aluminum solution is more expensive. Sold in a 157.5 foot roll for $324.99, you're looking at four times the price of many plastic alternatives. But thanks to Costco's product guarantee, combined with aluminum's natural durability and lifespan compared to crack-prone plastic, it's likely you'll get at least four times as much use out of the membership club's highly-rated garden edging product.
Customers say Costco's aluminum garden edging is attractive and easy to install
Aluminum is one of the best types of landscape edging out there. Along with the longevity factors that can equalize the expense over time, products like Costco's Professional Aluminum Garden Edging are flexible enough to fit along curvaceous flowerbeds, winding driveways, or other organic shapes that can be hard to outline with more rigid metal options. Unlike Corten steel, the tougher edging option that keeps weeds out, aluminum also doesn't rust even in extreme temperatures.
It's also much easier to manipulate and cut to size. "This has to be the easiest and most efficient way there is to do edging around a lawn. No tools required other than a hammer for the spikes. But the edging itself bends and cuts itself when you need to shorten a length of it," one satisfied customer explained. "Snaps together in a breeze and is easily trimmed by bending the pieces back and forth...couldn't be easier to put in place and looks fantastic!" raved another. Others expressed delight at the solid construction by a Canadian manufacturer. The company itself also got high marks for its personal customer service.
In fact, only three users were disappointed with their Costco purchase. Each had a different reason. One received a damaged product. Another found it difficult to remove after the material started to bend after the first season. And the other person didn't realize the garden spikes necessary to install this edging were sold separately. Those are each important considerations before making the investment, but overall the quality and value make this crack-proof landscape edging solution one worth strongly considering.