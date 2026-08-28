Woman Turns An Old Bookcase Into An Elegant Coffee Table With Lift-Top Storage

Whether you purchase a new BILLY or manage to find an old bookcase at the thrift store or on Facebook marketplace, assembling the sides and top is the first step. Skip installing the shelves or back panel altogether. Instead, use a little painters tape to mark exactly where the bookcase sides and footplate need to be cut down in order to create a perfectly rectangular box. Taking your time with this prep step before picking up your circular saw will help you avoid chipping the veneer on your bookcase and is one of the easy ways to make your IKEA hacks look super professional.

The next step is repurposing the BILLY shelves to create a solid base for your lift-top coffee table. To do that, you'll attach them to the frame of the bookcase and to each other using pocket screws. Learning how to drill pocket holes is a slightly more advanced woodworking technique that will pay off thanks to the secure hold it will create for your coffee table base.

Although it's an optional step, you can then install the back panel of your BILLY inside its intended groove to cover the shelf seams and pocket screw holes. You will need to cut it to size, which you can also do with your circular saw and another piece of painter's tape. While a little adhesive would hold the panel into place, the cut edge will still show. To disguise it, cut a piece of leftover shelf into a nub that's just high enough to meet the other edges of your newly assembled box. Apply a thin bead of wood glue to the bottom before pressing it into place.