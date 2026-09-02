Forget Traditional Asphalt Driveways: A Long-Lasting Option For Rainy Climates

Your driveway should be a smooth, easy avenue on and off your property, but it doesn't always work out that way. Heavy rain can widen existing cracks in asphalt pavement, causing it to weaken and leach oil. If you're choosing a driveway material and think this means you need to avoid asphalt entirely, there may be another option. Porous asphalt is a type of permeable pavement, meaning water can pass through it instead of pooling on the surface. It looks just like regular asphalt and is tough enough to drive on, but it contains larger aggregate pieces. These pieces create gaps in the asphalt that water can drain through. This means you're less likely to have pools of water sitting on the asphalt and wearing it down, which is useful if you live in a particularly rainy climate.

With proper installation and maintenance, porous asphalt can last 15 to 20 years and may last longer. This puts it on par with traditional asphalt in most cases, but with heavy rainfall shortening your asphalt's lifespan, porous asphalt wins out. In addition to extending its lifespan, porous asphalt is somewhat more environmentally friendly than traditional asphalt. Since the rain can drain through it, it's able to enter the ground where it falls instead of becoming storm runoff. This can also be helpful if you're paving a driveway over tree roots, since traditional paving materials can prevent water from reaching them. Additionally, porous asphalt is typically installed with a gravel base, which discourages tree roots from growing up through it and damaging your driveway.