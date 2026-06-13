Neither Gravel Nor Concrete: The Eco-Friendly Driveway Alternative For A Natural Look

Even though their clean lines and durability add to curb appeal, impermeable driveway surfaces like concrete and asphalt can create significant problems. They can flood, and they waste valuable stormwater by diverting it to drainage areas instead of letting it soak into the ground where it can replenish the water table. This is a growing problem in large urban areas, where runoff from roads, parking lots, and driveways contributes to the pollution of rivers and streams. The eco-friendly solution is to choose a permeable material, and while gravel is a common choice for building driveways, grass pavers are a more luxurious option that will blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape.

No, grass pavers aren't pavers made of grass. They're modular cells made of concrete or plastic that allow grass to grow through. The cells form a grid that disappears under the grass once the driveway "matures." You'll know the cells are there, though, because they support your vehicle.

You can install interlocking concrete or plastic grass pavers individually, or you can purchase rolls that you simply roll out to cover the driveway area. Plastic pavers are almost always made from recycled materials — which is another benefit for the environment — and when installed properly with a stable and well-draining sub-surface, they'll eliminate drainage problems like excessive runoff and standing water while making it possible for cars to park on what looks like your lawn.