It's Time To Dump Pressure-Treated Wood: A More Durable, Eco-Friendly Deck Option

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Wood decks are lovely additions to any home, but wood is an organic material that is prone to breaking down, making it a maintenance headache over the long term. Rain and snow cause rot and decay, while pests like carpenter bees can turn your once-lovely amenity into a hazard. This is why residential decks are often built of pressure-treated lumber that is chemically treated to make it resistant to weather and insect damage. A chemical-free alternative is to have your deck built from tropical hardwoods like teak and mahogany, which naturally resist pests and decay, but are unsustainably harvested from endangered rainforests. But a new kind of wood for your deck can be both eco-friendly and durable without harsh chemicals, using a process called thermal modification.

Thermal modification uses high heat and steam to treat natural wood so that it is more durable and resistant to rot and decay over time. Pressure-treated wood contains chemicals like creosote, arsenic, and pentachlorophenol that are highly toxic. For a deck where you may be sitting, eating, and watching the kids play, having safe wood is a priority. In thermal modification, just heat and steam (usually applied to the lumber inside a specialized kiln) alters the wood's own chemical structure to make it more resistant to moisture and insects. The process also protects this lumber from the growth of common fungi that normally breaks wood down in nature.