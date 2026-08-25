Skip The Garden Center: Get 10 Free Trees When You Join This Nonprofit With A Donation
One of the most eco-friendly things you can do for your yard and garden is to plant trees. But they don't come cheap. While the cost can vary based on the type and where you purchase it, a 1- to 6-foot tree can range from $50 to $300. Depending on how many you want and what your budget is, those prices might not be feasible. But what if there was a way to get 10 free trees from a nonprofit with just a small donation?
The Arbor Day Foundation is an international nonprofit with a mission to improve environmental health through educating about and planting trees. According to its 2025 Annual Report, the Foundation's public planting partners planted 264,347 trees across 49 U.S. states. Additionally, more than 4 million trees were given to members and foundation supporters.
As of this writing, if you become a member of the Arbor Day Foundation, you will receive 10 free trees to plant in your yard. They are only available with a minimum donation of $20. That contribution will also get you the Arbor Day newsletter, discounts on their online nursery, and a handy tree planting book for when your trees arrive in the mail.
How to plant your Arbor Day Foundation trees
If you're a beginner when it comes to planting landscaping trees and shrubs, getting these trees from the Arbor Day Foundation is the thing you need to get started. The Foundation curates the trees it sends based on your climate zone. You have an option to choose between a bundle of flowering trees, pine trees, or budding hardwood trees to plant. You also have the option of sending your 10 trees to be planted in areas affected by forest fires or disease, or forgo the gift altogether (though we can't imagine why you would).
The Foundation will send the arbors to you in the right season for planting bare root trees. This is typically late winter, early spring, or in the late fall when the trees are dormant. Just know that when the trees arrive, you need to plant them quickly!
Planting a bare root tree is a lot different than DIY planting an established tree purchased from a nursery. Instead of digging a hole that is as deep as the root ball, you need to dig one that is shallow but has a wide diameter, about 18 inches. This allows you to spread the roots out to the outer edge of the hole before backfilling it with dirt. Pack in the soil and give it a good watering. With luck, your trees will grow happily for many decades to come.