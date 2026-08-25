Skip The Garden Center: Get 10 Free Trees When You Join This Nonprofit With A Donation

One of the most eco-friendly things you can do for your yard and garden is to plant trees. But they don't come cheap. While the cost can vary based on the type and where you purchase it, a 1- to 6-foot tree can range from $50 to $300. Depending on how many you want and what your budget is, those prices might not be feasible. But what if there was a way to get 10 free trees from a nonprofit with just a small donation?

The Arbor Day Foundation is an international nonprofit with a mission to improve environmental health through educating about and planting trees. According to its 2025 Annual Report, the Foundation's public planting partners planted 264,347 trees across 49 U.S. states. Additionally, more than 4 million trees were given to members and foundation supporters.

As of this writing, if you become a member of the Arbor Day Foundation, you will receive 10 free trees to plant in your yard. They are only available with a minimum donation of $20. That contribution will also get you the Arbor Day newsletter, discounts on their online nursery, and a handy tree planting book for when your trees arrive in the mail.