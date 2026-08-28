What Is The 20-Degree Rule For Air Conditioners? When It Matters — And When It Doesn't

Household thermostats cause an awful lot of drama for such a tiny device. In a Vivint Solar survey of 2,000 Americans in domestic relationships, 75% of couples admitted to fighting over the perfect temperature setting. More than half have sneakily changed it when no one else was looking. While the best air conditioning setting for your home may remain up for debate, a recommendation called the 20-degree rule has made the rounds. Essentially, it suggests that homeowners should never set the thermostat to more than 20 degrees below the outside temperature. But according to Jim Foster, HVAC Expert with American Home Shield, as long as your air conditioner is properly maintained and your home is well-insulated, the 20-degree rule may not matter as much as you might think.

"The ability to efficiently cool your home without overworking your unit depends on the home, the air conditioning system, and how well both are maintained," Foster told Hunker during an exclusive interview. "In many cases, a properly sized and maintained AC unit in a well-insulated home can keep indoor temperatures comfortably between 72°F and 75°F, even when outdoor temperatures reach 100°F," he explained.

Like the advice you may have heard about keeping your thermostat set to 78°F at all times, the 20-degree rule is a general guideline. It's based on how air conditioners work: by pulling hot air out of your house and pushing it over refrigerant-filled coils to cool it before circulating more comfortable air back into your space. The issue isn't that your air conditioner can't cool things off more than 20 degrees. It's that the process requires your unit to run constantly, which can lead to wear and tear plus higher utility bills.