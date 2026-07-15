What Is The $5,000 Rule For Air Conditioners?

If your home has air conditioning, you know just how valuable this system can be in keeping your house comfortable all summer long (and safe during heat waves). Whether you have a bad air conditioning compressor or the unit is leaking refrigerant and needs a new evaporative coil, AC issues are expensive and can cost anywhere from several hundred to thousand dollars to fix. A "$5,000 rule" for AC units may help provide guidance when it comes to choosing between a repair and a full replacement, but there are some limitations to consider, too.

The $5,000 HVAC rule is calculated by multiplying repair costs by the system's age in years. According to this rule, any resulting number less than $5,000 may warrant repairs, says CBS News, while any amount above this range means a full AC replacement is a better investment. For example, if your system is 11 years old and the estimated repair costs equal $1,000, this would equate to 11,000. At that point, the amount would exceed the $5,000 rule, it and may be worth considering a full replacement as a more financially sound long-term decision. On the other hand, a 4-year-old system with the same $1,000 repair cost would be considered well below the $5,000 threshold.

The $5,000 rule shouldn't be your only resource when you're contending with common HVAC problems, though. You will want to weigh this information along with other possible factors, including how frequently repairs are needed, system efficiency, the complexity of the repair, and any existing warranties.