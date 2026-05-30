Some parts of your HVAC system need regular cleaning or replacement, especially the air filters. Over time, things like pet dander and dust can build up on these parts and reduce the system's effectiveness. An overloaded HVAC filter is one of the most common issues because if you forget to clean it, things can quickly go awry. You'll notice bad smells because the air is moving through a blanket of gradoo, as well as poor circulation and even uneven heating or cooling as buildup on the filter makes it harder for air to move. You'll probably find it happening sooner in homes with lots of pets or where the doors and windows are often open, letting in outside debris like pollen or dust.

The solution is to replace your air filters every 30 to 90 days. If you have many pets or are particularly sensitive to smells or allergens, the lower end of that range is usually best. Don't let it go too far past the three-month mark, because, if left unchecked, these issues can eventually lead to higher bills and even system failure. This is one of the easier air conditioner maintenance tasks to handle, even if you don't have much DIY experience. Swapping the filters is hard to get wrong and usually takes less than five minutes.