Not Pam Or WD-40: The Bathroom Staple You Can Use On Squeaky Door Hinges In A Pinch
It's a bit of a nightmare situation: There's a door hinge in your house that just won't stop squeaking, but you don't have anything on hand to make it stop. While WD-40 and Pam cooking spray are tried-and-true classics for fixing a squeaky door, sometimes you're in a real pinch because you're fresh out of both. Luckily, you can overcome the issue without having to buy yet another canister for your cabinets. All you have to do is reach for a different bathroom staple instead: petroleum jelly, also commonly known by the brand name Vaseline.
Petroleum jelly is great to use in a pinch on door hinges because it's so oily. Apply a generous amount to any squeaky hinge, really taking care to rub the substance into all the nooks and crannies. This technique can typically lubricate things enough to remove the squeak, at least temporarily. Much like WD-40, petroleum jelly is — you guessed it — also petroleum-based. The jelly is created during the processing of crude oil. When it's distilled, the substance separates, and a waxy residue is left at the bottom. Because it has similar ingredients to the things you might buy specifically for this task, this skincare product can do the trick if it's all you have at home.
How to fix a squeaky door hinge with petroleum jelly
Unlike Pam, petroleum jelly doesn't come in a handy spray bottle. It also doesn't have the special nozzle like WD-40 to really get into the smallest parts of the hinge. Because of this, you might need to remove your door's hinge pin for this approach to effectively eliminate the squeak. Knowing how to install, adjust, or remove a self-closing hinge is a great DIY skill to have. However, certain types of hinges only require a light tap with a hammer to remove the pin. From there, you can coat the entire thing with jelly, wiping off any extra upon reassembly so it doesn't attract a bunch of grime. While you're at it, you could try this genius Vaseline home hack on squeaky cabinet doors, too.
As a skincare product, petroleum jelly comes in lots of fun scents; however, unless you have no other choice and don't mind your door smelling like crème brûlée, original is best. Finally, since many people use the brand name Vaseline and petroleum jelly interchangeably, it's worth mentioning that this DIY squeaky door solution only works with petroleum jelly itself, not any other products bearing the Vaseline brand name. For instance, the company also makes lotions and body oils, but steer clear of those for this purpose.