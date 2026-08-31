Not Pam Or WD-40: The Bathroom Staple You Can Use On Squeaky Door Hinges In A Pinch

It's a bit of a nightmare situation: There's a door hinge in your house that just won't stop squeaking, but you don't have anything on hand to make it stop. While WD-40 and Pam cooking spray are tried-and-true classics for fixing a squeaky door, sometimes you're in a real pinch because you're fresh out of both. Luckily, you can overcome the issue without having to buy yet another canister for your cabinets. All you have to do is reach for a different bathroom staple instead: petroleum jelly, also commonly known by the brand name Vaseline.

Petroleum jelly is great to use in a pinch on door hinges because it's so oily. Apply a generous amount to any squeaky hinge, really taking care to rub the substance into all the nooks and crannies. This technique can typically lubricate things enough to remove the squeak, at least temporarily. Much like WD-40, petroleum jelly is — you guessed it — also petroleum-based. The jelly is created during the processing of crude oil. When it's distilled, the substance separates, and a waxy residue is left at the bottom. Because it has similar ingredients to the things you might buy specifically for this task, this skincare product can do the trick if it's all you have at home.