No More Pricey Backyard Privacy Screens: IKEA's $5 Find Is A Smarter Buy

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While you can take advantage of all sorts of creative outdoor privacy screen ideas, many are bulky and come with a moderate price tag. Luckily, if you need a little backyard seclusion, there are other options. Curtains are a smarter way to add privacy to your deck, and some options are much cheaper too. Though they aren't marketed as outdoor curtains, IKEA's LILL Sheer Curtains are a popular pick for patios. At $5 for a pair, they're also a budget-friendly option.

Compared to IKEA's best-selling NÄMMARÖ Privacy Screen, which costs just shy of $120, the LILL Curtains are much more affordable. They're also less substantial-feeling, though. Unlike wood or metal screens, this is a sheer, flowy curtain made of recycled polyester. Despite being very thin, customers say that the synthetic material holds up surprisingly well outdoors. One YouTube user even claimed the curtains didn't mildew or mold in humid Florida heat and survived a hurricane. The curtains have a pocket opening along the top for a rod, and each panel measures 98 inches long by 110 inches wide.

The light, airy fabric doesn't offer complete coverage and is fairly see-through. But that means that it lets light into the area. The LILL Sheer Curtains were also designed with style in mind. The breezy white fabric looks like something that would be placed around a resort cabana or in the background of a beach wedding.