Skip The Screens: There's A Smarter Way To Add Privacy To Your Deck
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If you want to use your deck as a hub to gather with friends, read a book, or do yoga but have close neighbors whose prying eyes might interrupt your peace, you likely want to add some privacy to the yard. There are a variety of creative privacy screens that can bring a sense of seclusion to your deck, though some are admittedly more practical and cost-effective than others. And one solution that won't break the bank and is relatively easy to install is a set of outdoor curtains.
While you could add backyard privacy by simply stringing up some bedsheets for a temporary fix, you'll want to invest in more durable outdoor curtains for a classier look that will last. Not any old fabric is suitable for use around an outside deck. It needs to be sturdy, impervious to wet weather, and resistant to discoloration in harsh sunlight. The best materials are both waterproof and UV-resistant and don't need ongoing maintenance to retain their rain-wicking and anti-fade properties.
Synthetic options like acrylic and more budget-friendly olefin are good curtain materials because they won't become damp and promote mold and mildew. Although they may be less durable, polyester outdoor curtains like the highly-rated Town and Country Basics cabana curtains (available in a two-pack set starting around $22) are low-cost alternatives. For a heavier, even more private setup that will block harsh sunlight hitting your deck, you can find blackout fabric like the stylish SunZero Valencia Cabana Stripe curtains. On the other hand, if you want a brighter, breezier vibe, there are also lighter-weight and sheer curtains manufactured for the outdoors.
Installation tricks for your outdoor curtains
Whatever curtains you choose for your closed-off DIY outdoor room arrangement, you'll need to hang them on a heavy-duty wire or a curtain rod that fits your deck space. A metal rod can be installed along existing posts and beams on outdoor-rated curtain brackets. Wire is an easy DIY hanging option that also works with existing posts or beams using simple eye hooks and, if necessary, wall anchors. Lighter-weight curtains may even be hung on a tension rod between deck posts or in an existing pergola. If your deck surround doesn't have an overhead structure to attach wires or rods, you can build one on yourself by installing upright posts around the deck's perimeter. TikTok creator misty.back shows her simple installation of boards to a small deck to create anchor points for hanging white curtains on wire. She then enhanced her new private backyard hangout space with cozy ambiance by adding solar fairy lights.
Make sure to buy some curtain tie-backs made for outdoor use for when it is windy or when you aren't using the curtains so that they stay in place easily. If you get a whole lot of breeze on your deck, consider using a cover like the NICETOWN Weighted Waterproof Outdoor Curtain that has grommets on both the top and bottom to keep it secure when the wind blows. This is a heavier curtain, so installation on a set of rods or sturdy wire is needed. For lighter curtains, you can also sew in or clip on weights or anchors to the bottom to prevent movement.