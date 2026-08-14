Skip The Screens: There's A Smarter Way To Add Privacy To Your Deck

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If you want to use your deck as a hub to gather with friends, read a book, or do yoga but have close neighbors whose prying eyes might interrupt your peace, you likely want to add some privacy to the yard. There are a variety of creative privacy screens that can bring a sense of seclusion to your deck, though some are admittedly more practical and cost-effective than others. And one solution that won't break the bank and is relatively easy to install is a set of outdoor curtains.

While you could add backyard privacy by simply stringing up some bedsheets for a temporary fix, you'll want to invest in more durable outdoor curtains for a classier look that will last. Not any old fabric is suitable for use around an outside deck. It needs to be sturdy, impervious to wet weather, and resistant to discoloration in harsh sunlight. The best materials are both waterproof and UV-resistant and don't need ongoing maintenance to retain their rain-wicking and anti-fade properties.

Synthetic options like acrylic and more budget-friendly olefin are good curtain materials because they won't become damp and promote mold and mildew. Although they may be less durable, polyester outdoor curtains like the highly-rated Town and Country Basics cabana curtains (available in a two-pack set starting around $22) are low-cost alternatives. For a heavier, even more private setup that will block harsh sunlight hitting your deck, you can find blackout fabric like the stylish SunZero Valencia Cabana Stripe curtains. On the other hand, if you want a brighter, breezier vibe, there are also lighter-weight and sheer curtains manufactured for the outdoors.