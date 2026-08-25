Queen Anne's Lace Vs. Poison Hemlock: How To Easily Tell The Difference

One is deadly, even in the smallest amounts. The other may give you a rash, if you have sensitive skin. Both are invasive in North America and grow wild in almost every state. Most importantly, for you and your loved ones, the two plants — poison hemlock (Conium maculatum) and Queen Anne's lace (Daucus carota) — look similar. But, there are some tell-tale differences that can help you determine whether you're looking at one of the most toxic plants in the country or one that's merely an irritant.

The main differences between Queen Anne's lace and poison hemlock are their height, their flowers, their stem, and when they are in bloom. Poison hemlock is the bigger of the two, growing between 6 to 10 feet tall. Queen Anne's lace usually maxes out around 3 feet in height. Both plants are in the same family (Apiaceae), along with common edibles like carrots and parsley. So if you come across a plant with fern-like leaves, but it's towering over you as opposed to below you, stay away, as it's most likely poison hemlock.

Another notable difference between Queen Anne's lace and poison hemlock is when they bloom. Poison hemlock typically blooms earlier in the season than Queen Anne's lace, late spring rather than mid-summer. By the time Queen Anne's lace's flowers are in bloom, poison hemlock will be going to seed. Finally, the appearance of the stems and flowers are different. Queen Anne's lace has fuzzy, solid-green stems and a single, compound flower. Poison hemlock has smooth stems with purple blotches and clusters of tiny white flowers.