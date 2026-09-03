Move Over, Towel Racks — IKEA's Bathroom Storage Solution Has 10x The Space

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Bathrooms can be severely lacking when it comes to storage, and they're sometimes unforgiving when it comes to linens. Instead of finding a way to make it work, you can instantly add more storage space with a rolling shelving unit, like the IKEA RÅGRUND Cart. Made from bamboo, the cart measures 16 ½ inches wide, 29 ⅞ inches high, and 13 inches deep and has two airy, slatted shelves for towels and large objects as well as a tray on top for smaller towels and other toiletries. The bamboo is sealed with an acrylic lacquer that protects it from water and humidity, making it a good fit for bathrooms.

According to reviews, the RÅGRUND Cart is quick and easy to put together, and if you don't want it to move around, you can use wheel stoppers. Alternatively, you could leave out the caster wheels altogether and use non-slip furniture pads on the base of the cart instead. "The assembly took approximately 20 minutes," says one IKEA shopper, adding, "The tools that came with it could use a bit more ergonomics. Overall, when completed, the cart is very lightweight ... yet sturdy! It doesn't wobble!"