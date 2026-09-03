Move Over, Towel Racks — IKEA's Bathroom Storage Solution Has 10x The Space
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Bathrooms can be severely lacking when it comes to storage, and they're sometimes unforgiving when it comes to linens. Instead of finding a way to make it work, you can instantly add more storage space with a rolling shelving unit, like the IKEA RÅGRUND Cart. Made from bamboo, the cart measures 16 ½ inches wide, 29 ⅞ inches high, and 13 inches deep and has two airy, slatted shelves for towels and large objects as well as a tray on top for smaller towels and other toiletries. The bamboo is sealed with an acrylic lacquer that protects it from water and humidity, making it a good fit for bathrooms.
According to reviews, the RÅGRUND Cart is quick and easy to put together, and if you don't want it to move around, you can use wheel stoppers. Alternatively, you could leave out the caster wheels altogether and use non-slip furniture pads on the base of the cart instead. "The assembly took approximately 20 minutes," says one IKEA shopper, adding, "The tools that came with it could use a bit more ergonomics. Overall, when completed, the cart is very lightweight ... yet sturdy! It doesn't wobble!"
How to use the RÅGRUND Cart to hide visual clutter
By adding a cafe curtain of your choosing to the RÅGRUND Cart, you can hide bulky towels and unattractive, busy shelves in minutes. In this IKEA hack tutorial, a small tension rod, like the OEH 12 to 20-inch Spring Rod, is hung to the top shelf of the cart with holders identical to the QXZZSHH Adjustable Curtain Rod Holder Brackets. Slide the C-shaped clamp directly over the front of the shelf, and tighten it for a secure hold. Then, load the curtain onto the rod, and hang it from the bracket hooks before locking the rod into the holder. You can also use self-adhesive rod holders, such as the ANDGOO No-Drill Curtain Rod Brackets, but keep in mind that adhesive is more challenging to remove down the road.
As an alternative, you can use curtain rings with clips to create cute DIY coverings with decorative tea towels. Since the rings don't have to be removed from the tension rod to change the "curtains," you can unclip and swap out the tea towels between washes or whenever the mood strikes. On average, tea towels range in length from 28 to 30 inches, making them comparable in length to cafe curtains, which range from 24 to 36 inches. You can adjust how far down the tea towel hangs against the cart by folding it over itself until it reaches your desired length or hides the top hem of the towel to create a smooth, seamless border.