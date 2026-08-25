Neither Wreaths Nor Baskets: Upgrade Your Front Door With One Simple Addition

If you want your home to have envy-worthy curb appeal, of course there's a lot of design aspects to think about. But styling your front door is one of the most important steps. Many people opt to tack up wreaths, baskets, or other seasonal decor on their front doors, but there's another classic solution. A door knocker adds stylish appeal and serves a functional purpose, making it the perfect solution to a bare front entrance. It's a great way to transform an outdated front door and give it more personality.

Door knockers have lost popularity over the years, as people have turned to more modern solutions, such as wired doorbells and motion-activated cameras. In our haste to modernize homes, we've left behind a reliable and fashionable solution. Door knockers come in various styles, from sleek and simple rings to ornate, over-the-top figurines. Due to the wide variety of designs, there's sure to be a style befitting any architectural preference, from a cozy farmhouse to an urban, contemporary building.

In addition to having aesthetic appeal, door knockers are a practical outdoor solution. There's no need to worry about the battery dying or the power going out. These issues render electronic doorbells useless. As long as the knocker is properly bolted and attached to the door, visitors can loudly knock and alert you of their presence. You also don't have to choose a door knocker over other modern solutions. There are no rules against having both an electronic doorbell and a door knocker, unless you have a particularly strict HOA.