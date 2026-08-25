Neither Wreaths Nor Baskets: Upgrade Your Front Door With One Simple Addition
If you want your home to have envy-worthy curb appeal, of course there's a lot of design aspects to think about. But styling your front door is one of the most important steps. Many people opt to tack up wreaths, baskets, or other seasonal decor on their front doors, but there's another classic solution. A door knocker adds stylish appeal and serves a functional purpose, making it the perfect solution to a bare front entrance. It's a great way to transform an outdated front door and give it more personality.
Door knockers have lost popularity over the years, as people have turned to more modern solutions, such as wired doorbells and motion-activated cameras. In our haste to modernize homes, we've left behind a reliable and fashionable solution. Door knockers come in various styles, from sleek and simple rings to ornate, over-the-top figurines. Due to the wide variety of designs, there's sure to be a style befitting any architectural preference, from a cozy farmhouse to an urban, contemporary building.
In addition to having aesthetic appeal, door knockers are a practical outdoor solution. There's no need to worry about the battery dying or the power going out. These issues render electronic doorbells useless. As long as the knocker is properly bolted and attached to the door, visitors can loudly knock and alert you of their presence. You also don't have to choose a door knocker over other modern solutions. There are no rules against having both an electronic doorbell and a door knocker, unless you have a particularly strict HOA.
How to upgrade a front door with a door knocker
As with all home installations, the first step is finding the right design to complement a space. You should already have matching front door and shutter pairings that boost your home. The door knocker should seamlessly fit with these pieces, and be made of similar materials as your other door hardware. For example, if you have brushed, brass door knobs and visible hinges, you should also pick a brushed, warm-toned door knocker. Remember that this accessory will be outside and exposed to outdoor elements. Therefore, it should be made of resilient materials, such as solid metals like brass or iron.
Also, consider the size of the knocker. It should fit in the space between door paneling or windows, so the knocker smacks against a flat surface. Ensure a chosen knocker fits by measuring the available space on a door and the dimensions of the knocker and strike pad. Keep in mind, this won't be an issue with plain front doors without paneling or windows. Another consideration is how high up to put the door knocker. As a general rule of thumb, install it about 4.5 to 5 feet off the ground, within the upper ¼ section of the door.
Knockers are typically hung in two ways; screwed on one side of the door or bolted all the way through. Wood and composite doors are compatible with surface mounts, which only screw into one side of the door. Metal front doors with a hollow center are a little trickier, as simple screws won't work. You'll need to bolt it all the way through. In this case, ensure you choose a knocker with hardware designed to go all the way through a door.