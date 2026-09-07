Help Keep Moths Away Naturally With An Easy DIY Solution

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Nothing will wreak havoc on your wardrobe as much as clothes moths. Unfortunately, these unwelcome visitors are just as drawn to plush wool and chic cashmere as you are (but for different reasons, of course). If they get wind of your sweater stash, you'll need to make a concerted effort to keep them away. Mothballs might seem like the obvious choice, but they contain potentially harmful chemicals like naphthalene or paradichlorobenzene, which classes them as a pesticide. If you're keen to try a natural solution to get rid of clothes moths, cloves is a frequently recommended option.

There isn't a ton of research on the repellent effect of cloves on clothes moths. However, an old study from 1997, published in the Journal of Pest Science, found that clove essential oil can have an initial repellent effect when used in the confined space of a closet. Unfortunately, the researchers found that moths still managed to lay eggs eventually, which suggests that the repellent effects can wear off after a while. Whether this is because the moths get used to the smell, or the smell just gets weaker, isn't clear.

Either way, although cloves might not banish moths for good — this doesn't mean they aren't worth a try when protecting prized sweaters, especially if combined with other anti-moth steps. It's a pretty cheap hack, and even if the effects are temporary, you'll still be left with a bonus side effect: A closet that smells deliciously like fall. Which sounds way more appealing than reeking of mothballs. To try this trick, you can either use whole cloves, or clove essential oil for pest control. Essential oil gives off a more potent smell, so this might be the most effective option.