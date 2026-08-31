Skip The Table Saw: Cut Wood With A Simpler DIY Solution

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Small, but mighty. The reason every DIYer should carry — but not over-rely on — a Dremel-style rotary tool is encapsulated in that short sentence. It's a handheld device that, outfitted with the proper blade, can do the work of much larger, more cumbersome tools, such as reciprocating saws and, yes, even table saws. But small rotary tools have limitations.

Rotary tools are commonly used for DIY tasks such as removing grout from tile, sharpening blades, and deburring cuts made by other means (to a pipe, for example). Different blades serve different purposes. Blades and cutoff wheels are often used for cutting bolts, and it's even possible to cut aluminum with a Dremel reinforced cutoff wheel. Spiral bits are used for making cutouts in flat materials, such as mortises and bores for door locks. You can even cut plexiglass with a Dremel. But a toothed saw blade, or Dremel's EZ544 cutting wheel (which is designed for wood and laminate), makes quick work of cutting through plywood cabinets, sheathing, underlayment, and trim.

What these circular saw-like blades do best is shallow, fairly straight cuts. In addition to cutouts in sheet goods, they're great for modeling, crafts, and rough shaping for carving processes (such as making knife handles, for example). With care, they can also be used for some reasonably complex joinery. When you're dealing with shallow, straight cuts, this makes rotary tool saw blades a good replacement for a number of power and hand tools, though not so much for saws, such as jigsaws and scrollsaws, used for curved cuts, or precise, straight cuts that require a fence, such as a track saw.