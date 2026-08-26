These 3 Popular Air Conditioner Brands Are Actually Owned By The Same Company

Step into a hardware store and scan the HVAC options, from window air conditioners to ductless mini-splits, and the details may blur together aside from the different brand names. Except, even seemingly discrete competitors can have more in common than you might think, with a case in point being the trio of Daikin, Amana, and Goodman. These three popular air conditioner brands are actually owned by the same company: Daikin Industries, the world's largest HVAC manufacturer in terms of global revenue and market share.

So, why is it worth knowing that so-and-so brands are owned by so-and-so companies? Well, in the case of Daikin Industries, there are key similarities and differences between its three HVAC brands that can help you decide which one is best for you. One of the most important differences is price. Based on average pricing, Goodman air conditioners tend to be the most affordable, while Amana's prices sit in the middle, and the flagship Daikin brand is usually the most expensive. Naturally, prices vary depending on an air conditioner's type, size, cooling capacity, and energy efficiency (the latter is measured via SEER rating). But the differences in the average prices of Daikin, Amana, and Goodman air conditioners might lead you to prioritize one brand over the other — even if the difference is in the hundreds, not necessarily thousands, of dollars.