These 3 Popular Air Conditioner Brands Are Actually Owned By The Same Company
Step into a hardware store and scan the HVAC options, from window air conditioners to ductless mini-splits, and the details may blur together aside from the different brand names. Except, even seemingly discrete competitors can have more in common than you might think, with a case in point being the trio of Daikin, Amana, and Goodman. These three popular air conditioner brands are actually owned by the same company: Daikin Industries, the world's largest HVAC manufacturer in terms of global revenue and market share.
So, why is it worth knowing that so-and-so brands are owned by so-and-so companies? Well, in the case of Daikin Industries, there are key similarities and differences between its three HVAC brands that can help you decide which one is best for you. One of the most important differences is price. Based on average pricing, Goodman air conditioners tend to be the most affordable, while Amana's prices sit in the middle, and the flagship Daikin brand is usually the most expensive. Naturally, prices vary depending on an air conditioner's type, size, cooling capacity, and energy efficiency (the latter is measured via SEER rating). But the differences in the average prices of Daikin, Amana, and Goodman air conditioners might lead you to prioritize one brand over the other — even if the difference is in the hundreds, not necessarily thousands, of dollars.
Comparing Daikin, Amana, and Goodman air conditioners
It's common for various air conditioner brands to share a parent company; Bosch owns multiple air conditioner brands, for example. And you can glean more from an HVAC conglomerate than price differences alone, as each brand offers different warranty coverage. Goodman air conditioners have a five-year parts limited warranty, but select models qualify for 10-year warranties on parts and replacements on top of a lifetime compressor warranty. Amana has a 10-year parts limited warranty and a 99-year one-time unit replacement warranty on select models. Daikin offers 10- and 12-year parts limited warranties depending on the unit.
Interestingly, Goodman and Amana conditioners are manufactured in the same Texas-based facility and actually share many identical parts, while Daikin products are manufactured in multiple locations worldwide. When it comes to performance, Daikin produces air conditioners with the highest efficiency ratings and, subsequently, providing the greatest long-term savings. Daikin also has an edge when it comes to noise reduction. However, Goodman and Amana often present better upfront savings while sharing some Daikin components, allowing them provide similarly reliable performance and efficiency.
In the end, picking between Daikin, Goodman, and Amana is no different than picking between any other brand, as it largely depends on the individual HVAC system more than the brand name. Yet, knowing that all three share the same parent company can help. If you've had a positive experience with a Daikin Industries air conditioner in the past, you're likely to have one with its other brands, too.