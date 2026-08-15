These 3 Air Conditioner Brands Are Actually Owned By Bosch

The history of the air conditioner began with an engineer from upstate New York. Today, the appliance has become a very common item, with 9 out of 10 U.S. households owning one. The German company Bosch is one of the biggest names in the industry. It's known in American homes primarily for dishwashers and power tools, but has since extended its reach much further into heating and cooling. The Bosch Home Comfort Group now lists Buderus, Hitachi Cooling and Heating, and York among its global HVAC brands, alongside Bosch itself.

However, the three brands aren't interchangeable when it comes to air conditioning units. Buderus makes air conditioners, but is best known for heating systems. Hitachi offers ductless wall mount and mini-split systems, and York spans residential equipment. HVAC units can do a lot for your home, and those differences might matter to a buyer looking for a new air conditioner as seasons get warmer.