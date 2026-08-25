12 Genius Ways To Repurpose An Old Toolbox Instead Of Tossing It

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An old toolbox doesn't have to be bound for the bin. Whether it's pretty dinged up or has been replaced with a newer model, it's a shame to toss such a sturdy vessel, especially when there are so many ways to repurpose it. Not to mention, an upcycled toolbox project can add a lot of charm to a space, especially those with an industrial, farmhouse, or rustic aesthetic. Whether you have an old tool case in the garage, inherit one from a relative, or find one at a thrift store, we've rounded up some project ideas to give a toolbox a second life.

Many of these ideas use metal or wood toolboxes, in part because these tend to have a more polished look. However, it's possible to substitute plastic toolboxes for some of these projects. We also focused on projects that use basic tools, keeping these ideas accessible for DIY beginners. From multi-purpose shelving to rustic planters, here are some ways to upcycle an old toolbox and save it from the landfill.