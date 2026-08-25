12 Genius Ways To Repurpose An Old Toolbox Instead Of Tossing It
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An old toolbox doesn't have to be bound for the bin. Whether it's pretty dinged up or has been replaced with a newer model, it's a shame to toss such a sturdy vessel, especially when there are so many ways to repurpose it. Not to mention, an upcycled toolbox project can add a lot of charm to a space, especially those with an industrial, farmhouse, or rustic aesthetic. Whether you have an old tool case in the garage, inherit one from a relative, or find one at a thrift store, we've rounded up some project ideas to give a toolbox a second life.
Many of these ideas use metal or wood toolboxes, in part because these tend to have a more polished look. However, it's possible to substitute plastic toolboxes for some of these projects. We also focused on projects that use basic tools, keeping these ideas accessible for DIY beginners. From multi-purpose shelving to rustic planters, here are some ways to upcycle an old toolbox and save it from the landfill.
Clean and decorate it to make a general storage box
Who says a toolbox has to store tools? If it's dirty or corroded, you'll want to clean it up and give it a new look. Restoring one may involve dissolving and removing rust from the metal or sanding down a wood box. Once you have a clean base, there are ways to add decoration so you can use it for stylish general storage. Take a cue from TheProvincialFarmhouse, and use transfer stickers like Obookey's Rub-On Transfers. Or, use paint or decoupage to add color and pattern to the exterior.
Use the toolbox to organize art, crafting, or hobby supplies
Using a toolbox for hobby supplies has been all the rage on TikTok. Creators show off using them to store general art supplies, sewing items, stationary, pottery tools, and more. Essentially, as long as it fits, you can use it to store tools and equipment for any task. It's a good next step up if your supplies have outgrown your pencil case. Plus, it can offer a stylish, industrial look on an office or craft room shelf.
Use an old toolbox as a planter
It's easy to imagine a simple open toolbox as a planter as it really is just a rectangular vessel. You can also pop off the lid and remove dividers from a closed toolbox. If you are planting directly into it, you'll need to make drainage holes along the bottom. Or follow the lead of FlowerPatchFarmhouse and nestle small plastic pots within the box, essentially just using it as a decorative planter holder.
Add dividers to create a jewelry box
If you have a large jewelry collection, you might be in search of creative ways to store all your pieces. We've shared how to transform a shoebox into a jewelry storage solution. However, if you want something sturdier, a toolbox that's in good condition can provide a lot of space. One with drawers is best, though you can make almost any version work with dividers. Measure the toolbox interior and use trays like the ProCase Stackable Organizers to keep it tidy.
Place it on an entryway console for sunglass and accessories storage
A metal toolbox can add an industrial vibe to an entryway console. It also provides a catch-all container for your comings and goings. In this video, danielle.churchill uses the top section for sunglasses, making an easy grab-and-go accessory station. However, you can use it for all types of entryway storage. For example, place keys in the top tray and mail in the bottom, or use it as a dog-walking storage spot for leashes, treats, and waste bags.
Turn a wooden tool caddy into a tall wall shelf
This video from whimsybarn shows a creative way to upcycle a large wooden toolbox. They turn it on its side, use nails to mount shelves inside, and hang it to a wall using a French cleat system. It's easiest to do this DIY with a simple wooden box. With the right drill bits, this project could also work with a metal toolbox. The creator adds an old rake to the bottom as hanging storage. However, hooks can also be used to achieve the same functionality.
Add brackets for outdoor garden tool storage
This project idea is one of the easiest ways to turn a toolbox into a shelf. OurUpcycledLife shows the process of screwing brackets to the bottom of the box and then mounting it to the wall. It's a great option for covered storage. The box hides clutter better than open shelving, especially if you can shut the lid on top. If your toolbox is particularly dirty or rusted (and you just don't want to go to great lengths to clean it up), mounting it outdoors may be more appealing than bringing it inside.
Repurpose a toolbox as a large makeup chest
The roomy interior and dividers that make a toolbox good for hobby storage also make it excellent for a makeup collection. This works even better if it's a toolbox with small pull-out drawers. This allows you to organize cosmetics by type, color, or frequency of use. And a mirror added to the lid creates a convenient station to get ready for the day. If the lighting isn't great in your space, you could also clip something like Altson's Rechargeable LED Light to the top.
Upcycle it as a children's bookshelf
An open vintage toolbox makes an adorable book display. You'll want to make sure the toolbox is in good condition for this DIY, without rust or splinters that can harm little hands. Use it to hold favorite picture books on a dresser. Or, you can turn it into a floor book display by adding small legs to the bottom. A similar option costs $30 at IKEA, while a four-pack of Piutouyar Furniture Legs costs $8.99. So, this is a budget-friendly upcycle idea.
Repurpose an old toolbox tray into a tabletop tray
Some toolboxes have an organizer on top that you might not use for other DIYs. However, you can repurpose it as a general tray for decor or organization. This idea follows many of the same steps as others on this list. The tray needs to be cleaned, and then you can paint or decorate it to your liking. Insert pieces of wood so you can elevate items, then use it as a base to build a dining table centerpiece or as a cutlery tray for a dinner party.
Turn an old toolbox into a wall caddy or shelf
To create a storage or display cubby, mount an open toolbox directly to the wall, with the bottom of the box touching the wall. In rustic homes, a wood toolbox adds a ton of charm. For a more industrial look, use a metal toolbox instead. If the box has a handle across the top, mount it upside down with the side of it flush with the wall. Then, the handle will create a railing along the bottom for hanging items.
Upcycle a large toolbox into a desk
A large-enough toolbox with a lid can be transformed into a desk with the help of table legs. If you want to use it for writing, choose a toolbox with a smooth, flat top. This example is covered in chalkboard paint to create a surface to write on. However, any paint designed for use on metal can work. All sorts of table legs are available, like the Vevor Steel Table Legs or Sopicoz Midcentury Wood Table Legs, to give the desk the aesthetic you want.