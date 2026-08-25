Woman Uses Temporary Tattoos To DIY Beautiful Decor On A Thrift Store Budget
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Are you tired of basic, boring decor? While thrift store candles are inexpensive, they can also look a bit dull. And temporary tattoos might not seem like DIY supplies, but these bright, colorful images can be put on more than just skin. In a TikTok video, kenziemariehome gave a tutorial on how these fun tattoos will turn an old candle into chic decor on a budget. In the same way that temporary tattoos can be applied to your skin with a little water, they'll transfer onto hard candle wax. A thrifted white pillar candle and a floral temporary tattoo are all the DIYer used to make a stunning, decorative candle. With this method, it will only take a minute or two to enhance a drab candle.
Repurposing plain candles you already have is even more cost effective than thrifting one. Besides pillar candles, this method will work for shaped wax candles or candlesticks, allowing you to DIY creative taper candles. Choose tattoos that complement your home's aesthetic. For a pop of delicate color, Amazon sells Everjoy's 12 sheets of large floral temporary tattoos for around $10. These bigger tattoos would wrap around the candle similarly to the DIYer, though smaller tattoos can be used to create custom designs. Use one or several tattoos to get the perfect look. Consider making your own temporary tattoos with a machine like a Cricut for truly custom decor.
How to upgrade basic candles with temporary tattoos
Kenziemariehome started by cutting out the tattoos. She opted for a large, blue flower that wrapped around the whole decoration, and a few small accent tattoos like butterflies. After taking off the backing, lay the tattoo face down on the candle. Press the back of the paper with a damp paper towel or rag to begin transferring the image. If your candles are dusty, wipe them with rubbing alcohol before applying the tattoos. Follow the instructions on your specific tattoos to know how long to hold the wet cloth in place. Carefully peel back the edge of the paper to check if the image has moved onto the wax. When you're sure the tattoo has transferred, remove the paper.
@kenziemariehome
diy thrifted candle turned decorative chinoiserie candle 💙🦋🥹 • I put the tattoos 🔗 at the top of my profile! • #thrifted #thriftflip #thriftstorefinds #diyhomedecor #upcycled
If there are bare spots, add more tattoos until you're happy with the look. While a floral candle would fit into any decor, other designs like bows, butterflies, or hearts could make adorable pieces. Otherwise, seasonal or themed tattoos will allow you to make candles for any holiday or time of year.
This candle styling idea is an affordable way to dress up any room. This tattooed candle could make a gorgeous centerpiece or decorate your kitchen or bathroom counter. Set it on a mantle, end table, or a bookshelf for a pop of color and texture. To make a decorative display, create a few of these unique candles and arrange them together.