Woman Uses Temporary Tattoos To DIY Beautiful Decor On A Thrift Store Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you tired of basic, boring decor? While thrift store candles are inexpensive, they can also look a bit dull. And temporary tattoos might not seem like DIY supplies, but these bright, colorful images can be put on more than just skin. In a TikTok video, kenziemariehome gave a tutorial on how these fun tattoos will turn an old candle into chic decor on a budget. In the same way that temporary tattoos can be applied to your skin with a little water, they'll transfer onto hard candle wax. A thrifted white pillar candle and a floral temporary tattoo are all the DIYer used to make a stunning, decorative candle. With this method, it will only take a minute or two to enhance a drab candle.

Repurposing plain candles you already have is even more cost effective than thrifting one. Besides pillar candles, this method will work for shaped wax candles or candlesticks, allowing you to DIY creative taper candles. Choose tattoos that complement your home's aesthetic. For a pop of delicate color, Amazon sells Everjoy's 12 sheets of large floral temporary tattoos for around $10. These bigger tattoos would wrap around the candle similarly to the DIYer, though smaller tattoos can be used to create custom designs. Use one or several tattoos to get the perfect look. Consider making your own temporary tattoos with a machine like a Cricut for truly custom decor.