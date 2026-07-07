Turn An Old Candle Into Chic Countertop Decor With Thrifted Silverware

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Old pillar and taper candles usually lead two kinds of lifestyles. They're either melted so their wax can be upcycled. Or, they find themselves in a dusty cupboard or a junk drawer. After all, not every candle possesses Lumière's (from "Beauty and the Beast") charisma and wit, and thus doesn't deserve a sweet spot in your home. But in case you don't really want to DIY taper candles or need to empty the space occupied by your old candles, turn them into a chic countertop decor. Just tuck them in a silver dish, like a pitcher, goblet, or pot, to make it happen.

That being said, avoid using real silverware since it can be a pain to remove melted wax from such dishes. Worse, there's no guarantee that the hot residue won't tarnish your beloved silver container forever. So, it's best to only use thrifted pieces for this hack. Brownie points if you score one for a steal or at a discount. Slightly misshaped wares will work, too, as long as you can turn them the other way around. When you find something you like, remove its sticker. You can heat it up with a blow dryer (30 seconds should be enough to liquify the adhesive), and then pull it off with a sharp-edged scraper. Otherwise, go with a dedicated solution, like the Goo Gone Sticker Lifter, to speed up the process. Then, give it a good scrub, and you're ready to put some candles inside. But if it's tarnished, polish it off with a silver cleaner, such as the Weiman Wright's Silver Cleaner, to restore its shine before using it.