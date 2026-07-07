Turn An Old Candle Into Chic Countertop Decor With Thrifted Silverware
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Old pillar and taper candles usually lead two kinds of lifestyles. They're either melted so their wax can be upcycled. Or, they find themselves in a dusty cupboard or a junk drawer. After all, not every candle possesses Lumière's (from "Beauty and the Beast") charisma and wit, and thus doesn't deserve a sweet spot in your home. But in case you don't really want to DIY taper candles or need to empty the space occupied by your old candles, turn them into a chic countertop decor. Just tuck them in a silver dish, like a pitcher, goblet, or pot, to make it happen.
That being said, avoid using real silverware since it can be a pain to remove melted wax from such dishes. Worse, there's no guarantee that the hot residue won't tarnish your beloved silver container forever. So, it's best to only use thrifted pieces for this hack. Brownie points if you score one for a steal or at a discount. Slightly misshaped wares will work, too, as long as you can turn them the other way around. When you find something you like, remove its sticker. You can heat it up with a blow dryer (30 seconds should be enough to liquify the adhesive), and then pull it off with a sharp-edged scraper. Otherwise, go with a dedicated solution, like the Goo Gone Sticker Lifter, to speed up the process. Then, give it a good scrub, and you're ready to put some candles inside. But if it's tarnished, polish it off with a silver cleaner, such as the Weiman Wright's Silver Cleaner, to restore its shine before using it.
How to style your old candles inside thrifted silverware
The easiest way to go about this decor idea is to stuff all your old candles inside your thrifted silverware and display them around your house. Just make sure their necks are visible from the dish you place them in. In case this seems too basic, there's a candle styling idea we bookmarked on Instagram: mixing and matching candles of varied colors and shapes for a lovely display. You can even change them out based on seasons to DIY a themed decor piece. But if you don't have any such units lying around, press lovely florals onto taper candles to up the style quotient of your dusty old pieces. Either way, avoid lighting them if you have too many candles inside one dish, since they can be a fire hazard if left unattended. Plus, the collective heat will also encourage them to melt faster and leave you with a mess to clean up.
Alternatively, sprinkle in decorative rocks or sand inside the thrifted silver dish and nestle in one or more candles (space them apart if you plan on lighting them), depending on the size of the vessel. This method works well if the dish is too tall for your candles or if the base will be visible or isn't flat. Another idea is to find small dishes and add some floral foam inside. Then, place your old candle in the middle and surround it with artificial flowers, fillers, and foliage, depending on the season or occasion. Ensure these decorative elements aren't as tall as your candle if you plan on lighting it.